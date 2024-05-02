EntertainmentJimmy KimmelRyan Goslingburt reynolds

Ryan Gosling Says A Famous Actor Once Developed A Crush On His Mom On Set

Jimmy Kimmel joked that the "Fall Guy" star could have ended up being called Ryan Reynolds instead.
Josephine Harvey
Ryan Gosling’s mom once caught the eye of screen icon Burt Reynolds.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Gosling recalled working with the late actor on 1996′s “Frankenstein and Me” — Gosling’s first movie.

Kimmel asked the “Barbie” star, who was a teenager at the time, if he got to spend any time with Reynolds on set.

“It’s complicated,” Gosling said. “Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom.”

“He was just kind of interested,” he added. “I was getting like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom.”

He added that his mom “loved it.”

Kimmel pointed out that if they had gotten married, “You could have been Ryan Reynolds!”

Gosling’s parents, Donna and Thomas Gosling, split when he was 13. He grew up with his mom and sister in Ontario, Canada, and he has credited his mom for nurturing his passion for acting from a young age. He recently brought her along as his date for the Oscars, where he delivered a showstopping performance of “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” movie.

Gosling appeared on “Kimmel” Wednesday while promoting his new movie, “The Fall Guy,” in which he stars as stuntman Colt Seavers.

He showed off some of his new stunting skills with a dramatic entrance to the stage.

Watch below on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

