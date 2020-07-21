ENTERTAINMENT

Alyssa Nakken Becomes First Woman To Coach On Field In Major League Baseball

The former college softball star recorded the milestone for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics.

She’s now a Giant in her field.

Alyssa Nakken of the San Francisco Giants on Monday became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game, ESPN reported.

Nakken served as the Giants’ first-base coach late in the team’s 6-2 exhibition game win over the host Oakland Athletics.

“Alyssa did a great job out there at first base today,” Manager Gabe Kapler said, per MLB.com.

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence put the night in perspective:

In January, the Giants promoted Nakken to assistant coach, making her the first woman to coach full time in the majors, ESPN noted. The former Sacramento State softball star has been with the organization since 2014.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
