She’s now a Giant in her field.

Alyssa Nakken of the San Francisco Giants on Monday became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game, ESPN reported.

Nakken served as the Giants’ first-base coach late in the team’s 6-2 exhibition game win over the host Oakland Athletics.

“Alyssa did a great job out there at first base today,” Manager Gabe Kapler said, per MLB.com.

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence put the night in perspective:

Congratulations on making history! https://t.co/lDVapd3DPi — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) July 21, 2020

In January, the Giants promoted Nakken to assistant coach, making her the first woman to coach full time in the majors, ESPN noted. The former Sacramento State softball star has been with the organization since 2014.

This is really cool.



The #SFGiants have Alyssa Nakken coaching first base right now. pic.twitter.com/rRlusHDw7c — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) July 21, 2020

