It's Alexa's Birthday, So She'll Go On Sale If She Wants To

Amazon In honor of Alexa’s birthday, Amazon will be slashing prices on some of its most popular Alexa products through Nov. 8.

If you plan on spending a lot of time at home this season, it’s the perfect excuse to turn your place into a smarter space. A smart gadget is the gift that keeps on giving, especially if you’re looking to do a little early holiday shopping.

During Alexa's birthday bash, you'll find markdowns on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle tablets and even Ring devices.

Smart devices newbies can’t go wrong with the Echo Dot on sale for $19 (normally $40), a voice-controlled smart speaker that can play music, create calendar events, reminders and alarms, control other smart devices and answer questions.

If you’re ready to transform your TV into a home theatre, the all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote on sale for $28 (normally $40) allows you to launch and control your favorite streaming apps and channels just by using your voice. For something simpler, Amazon also debuted the Fire TV Stick Lite which will be on sale for $18 (normally $30). It’s the most affordable Fire TV Stick product yet (sans the ability to completely replace your existing TV remote).

The best deal we’ve seen at this birthday party is the bundle on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 on sale for $150 (normally $290). Use your Ring Video Doorbell to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone; and your Echo Show is perfect for virtual hangouts and calls with friends and family.

There’s also a Kindle on sale for $60 (normally $90) if you’ve joined a few virtual book clubs but don’t have room for more hardcovers in your home.