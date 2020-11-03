HuffPost Finds

It's Alexa's Birthday, So She'll Go On Sale If She Wants To

In honor of Alexa’s birthday, Amazon is marking down some of its most popular Alexa products through Nov. 8.

In honor of Alexa&rsquo;s birthday, Amazon will be slashing prices on some of its most popular Alexa products through Nov. 8.
If you plan on spending a lot of time at home this season, it’s the perfect excuse to turn your place into a smarter space. A smart gadget is the gift that keeps on giving, especially if you’re looking to do a little early holiday shopping.

Smart devices newbies can’t go wrong with the Echo Dot on sale for $19 (normally $40), a voice-controlled smart speaker that can play music, create calendar events, reminders and alarms, control other smart devices and answer questions.

If you’re ready to transform your TV into a home theatre, the all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote on sale for $28 (normally $40) allows you to launch and control your favorite streaming apps and channels just by using your voice. For something simpler, Amazon also debuted the Fire TV Stick Lite which will be on sale for $18 (normally $30). It’s the most affordable Fire TV Stick product yet (sans the ability to completely replace your existing TV remote).

The best deal we’ve seen at this birthday party is the bundle on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 on sale for $150 (normally $290). Use your Ring Video Doorbell to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone; and your Echo Show is perfect for virtual hangouts and calls with friends and family.

There’s also a Kindle on sale for $60 (normally $90) if you’ve joined a few virtual book clubs but don’t have room for more hardcovers in your home.

For more Alexa’s birthday deals, keep scrolling:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5
Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 on sale for $150 (normally $290) on Amazon. The video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, PC or Echo Show.
All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Get the All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on sale for $28 (normally $40) on Amazon. Get thousands of channels, Alexa skills, streaming apps and control the TV with the sound of your voice.
Kindle
Get the Kindle on sale for $60 (normally $90) on Amazon. Download your favorite books and read comfortably for hours with an adjustable front light.
Fire TV Recast
Get the Fire TV Recast on sale for $130 (normally $230) on Amazon. Watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker
Get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker on sale for $19 (normally $40) on Amazon. This smart speaker can play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.
Echo Show 8
Get the Echo Show 8 on sale for $65 (normally $135) on Amazon. Get all the features of Alexa with a bigger screen and the ability to video call.
Echo Buds
Get the Echo Buds on sale for $80 (normally $130) on Amazon. These wireless earbuds have immersive sound, active noise listening and reduction, with Alexa built-in. And be sure to check our editor's review of Echo Buds.
Echo Auto
Get the Echo Auto on sale for $20 (normally $50) on Amazon. This smart speaker connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers. You can use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, set reminders, pay for gas and more.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Get the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite on sale for $18 (normally $30) on Amazon. The most affordable Fire TV Stick still lets you stream thousands of channels and apps, but won't let you control your TV like the regular Fire TV Stick.
Fire TV Cube
Get the Fire TV Cube on sale for $120 (normally $180) on Amazon. Watch your favorite channels and streaming apps while also enjoying the features of Alexa.
