These Are HuffPost Readers' Favorite Items At Amazon's Big Spring Sale

We dug deep into story data to see which Amazon products YOU like the most.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An iWalk portable phone charger, L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a Waterpik Aquarius and Apple AirPods.
Amazon
An iWalk portable phone charger, L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a Waterpik Aquarius and Apple AirPods.

Just in case you haven’t heard, Amazon is currently running a Big Spring Sale, which means it’s the perfect time for you to stock up on essentials across every category. Whether you’re looking to buy a pricey tech gadgets, need to refresh your skin care routine or simply want to load up on your favorite cleaning and household goods, you can enjoy major savings from now through March 25 when you shop at Amazon.

We analyzed the data, and HuffPost readers have been busy shopping some of their most beloved items, from Apple AirPods to electric lighters, beauty and skin care products and much more. Below, we’ve rounded up your top picks at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — so you can snag these must-haves and save while you still can.

1
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (40% off list price)
Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. The Waterpik has been at this price for a few weeks, but this is still a great time to buy — you'll be so mad at yourself when the price goes back up!
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
2
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré makeup primer and moisturizer (20% off list price)
Many users of this famed French products claim that the shea butter-based formula functions both as a nourishing hydrator and the perfect makeup primer thanks to the rich and emollient texture that prevents foundation from sinking into fine lines. This also makes it a great option for mature skin, one makeup artist previously told HuffPost. Shopping writer Tessa Flores is impressed with the level of moisture this cream provides, without being greasy or heavy. According to her, it manages to absorb extremely well into the skin while leaving the slightest bit of tack so that makeup layers well and sticks seamlessly on top. This is one of the bestselling beauty products that we've ever covered at HuffPost, and it's at its lowest price of the year.
$23 at Amazon (regularly $29)
3
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro (24% off list price)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. AirPods have been at this price for a few weeks now, but the deal could end at any second.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $249)
4
Amazon
iWalk 4800-mAh charger with digital display (20%–30% off list price)
This compact charger is another editor favorite here at HuffPost and the version that's on sale today boasts a digital display that shows your phone's battery level in real time. Conveniently, it also supports pass-through charging. Note that this model is only compatible with the iPhone 15, but we tracked down the model you can use with older iPhones like the 6 through the 14. This is an easy and convenient thing to keep on hand for emergencies, and is at its lowest price of the year today.
iPhone 15: $27.99 at Amazon (regularly $34.99)Older models: $31.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
5
Amazon
Lee Callus Remover gel (19% off list price)
Make callus removal hassle-free with this popular Lee gel. All you have to do is soak your feet for a few minutes in hot water, towel them dry, then apply a thick layer of the gel to the affected area and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Rinse and give your feet a lil' rub with a scrubber for best results. Our readers adore this product — it's one of our top-selling Amazon items this year.
$14.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.49)
6
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter (34% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve you well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality. This popular lighter is at this low price pretty regularly, but it's handy and affordable — worth it to stock up now.
$5.94 at Amazon (regularly $10)
7
Amazon
Ayr saline nasal gel (39% off list price)
If you're someone who wakes up with dry, congested nasal passages then you want to take a look at this popular nasal gel. It can help to moisturize dry and irritated nasal membranes and keep it hydrated day and night. It's gentle enough to use year-round and specially made to keep your sensitive nasal passages feeling their best.


$3.62 at Amazon ($5.93 at Amazon)
8
Amazon
JBL Vibe wireless earbuds (40% off list price)
Much like JBL's line of tiny-but-mighty speakers, the Vibe wireless earbuds deliver deep base deep base and clear sound while offering up to 20 hours of combined play time. Use these headphones to listen to music or answer phone calls and rest assure that their fit is comfortable and accurate thanks to the three different silicone ear tip sizes that the buds come with. The Vibes are available in a few different colors.Less than $30 for a pair of earbuds from such a reliable audio brand just feels like a steal.
$29.95 at Amazon (regularly $49.95)
9
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (38% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off. This widely endorsed air purifier is basically back down to its Black Friday price. Woo!
$159.47 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
10
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water (25% off list price)
Micellar water contains tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules called micelles that are suspended in soft water. The micelles are said to be attracted to dirt and oil, so they can grab onto and remove makeup without drying the skin. While there are plenty of micellar waters on the market, the Bioderma Sensibio micellar water is a favorite of senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and legions of Amazon customers. It has a 4.8-star rating on the site and over 41,000 5-star reviews. We've only seen a few price drops on this medicine-cabinet staple so far this year. (In 2023, the price was steady with the exception of Prime Day in July, so we may not see another discount again for a while.) If this is part of your routine, now's a good time to take advantage of the deal.
$14.24 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
11
Amazon
Black+Deck Dustbuster advanced clean cordless handheld vacuum (17% off list price)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility. It only runs for about nine minutes before it needs to be recharged, so it’s best for quicker jobs, and it comes with a two-year warranty. This is Wirecutter's “budget pick” for handheld vacuums, and reviewers are overwhelmingly pleased with its power.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
12
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence serum (48% off list price)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's serum contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere. This is the lowest price we've seen for this worth-the-hype product in several weeks. If you're curious, now would be an advantageous time to try.
$13 at Amazon (typically $18)
13
Amazon
Breathe Right nasal strips (50% off list price)
You can't go wrong with a classic set of Breathe Right strips, the nasal strips that can help provide relief of nasal congestion while you sleep, work out and beyond. This box includes 26 strips, so you might as well stock up on a few right now while they're half off!
$7.05 at Amazon (regularly $13.95)
14
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream (19% off list price)
This dermatologist-beloved moisturizer is just about as good as it gets. Not only does it work magic on irritated, dry and flaky skin, but those with eczema swear by it. It's a rich, emollient cream that's free of fragrances and other irritants, so you can slather it on the entire family worry-free.
$15.73 at Amazon (regularly $19.49)
15
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi "glotion" (Up to 53% off list price)
If you’re unsure about what “glotion” is, exactly, it can best be described as a versatile and complexion-boosting product that can blur imperfections, prime the skin and impart that coveted dewy, glow-from-within look — without making it look sweaty, shimmery or unnaturally bronzed. Suitable for all skin types and ages, the formula is infused with long-adored ingredients such as shea butter and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin for all-day hydration.This is one of the bestselling beauty products on all of Amazon. It's been at this price for about a week, but the Amazon price hasn't been this low in over a year.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $16.99)
16
Amazon
A suction tool to help with bug bites (15% off list price)
This bug bite tool helps ease itchy bites and painful stings by using suction to pull out leftover saliva and venom from the skin. It's designed to help with mosquito bites, bee and wasp stings and more. Reviewers call it the best $10 they've ever spent — and it's even less than that right now. The discount isn't huge, but this is the lowest price we've seen this year, and multiple HuffPosters swear by this tiny tool to get them through the summer.
$8.46 at Amazon (originally $9.95+)
17
Amazon
E.l.f. No Budge Retractable Liner (20% off list price)
Creamy and pigmented, this retractable eyeliner is waterproof and will last for the day. It comes in a streamlined package that is easy to put on and will ensure you get the product exactly where you want it and not anywhere you don't.
$4 at Amazon (regularly $5)
18
Amazon
CeraVe eye repair cream (37% off list price)
Get a lovely and soft, plump under eye area with this repairing, nourishing eye cream from CeraVe. Hyaluronic acid strengthens the moisture barrier from this delicate area along with ceramides and lipids. It's as juicy as it gets without going overboard with intense ingredients that could potentially cause irritation. It's as gentle as can be.
$12.50 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
19
Amazon
Skin1004 Zombie Pack face mask (24% off list price)
You may look like a zombie when you use this mask, but it'll leave your skin looking radiant and feeling healthy and youthful. It comes with a powder and activator made with soothing and hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica extract and other effective plant-based ingredients. Pop it on when you need a bit of a boost. There are some pretty convincing before-and-afters in the reviews section. This is the product’s lowest price since the beginning of the year, so it's not a bad time to try if you’re zombie-curious.
$18.90 at Amazon (regularly $25)
20
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods (23% off list price)
Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on “True Detective” all at the same time. They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket. These extremely reliable, reviewer-vetted earbuds have been holding steady at this excellent price for several months now, but this is your reminder that this deal won't be around forever. They also have — ahem — 534,983 5-star ratings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $129)
21
Amazon
CompoundW Nitro Freeze wart remover (20% off)
This product became popular with HuffPost readers after board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa said it was the “most effective and safest way” to remove skin tags at home. It uses ultra-cold nitrous oxide to deprive the skin growth of its blood supply. This reader-favorite remedy is at its lowest price in about six weeks, according to our price tracker.
$30.39 at Amazon (regularly $37.99)
22
Amazon
Anti-Snoring Nasal Dilators (17% off list price)
Get the best sleep of your life and show mercy on your bedmates by trying out a pair of anti-snoring nasal dilators. They can help to expand the nasal passages and reduce blockage, clearing the way for easy breathing and less snoring. The kit includes 8 pieces in four different sizes so you can find the one that best works for you. They're made with soft silicone material that is comfortable and ergonomically designed to be as easy to use and safe as it is effective.
$14.86 at Amazon (regularly $17.93)
23
Amazon
Telana unisex belt bag (28% off list price)
Amazon is positively swimming with affordable takes on Lululemon's virally popular Everywhere belt bag, and this one of the highest-rated ones we've seen. Reviewers love its sturdy build, hands-free design and roomy interior capacity. It comes in an astonishing 30 colors, and the strap can be adjusted between 30.7 inches and 48.8 inches in length. We've seen this discount a few times this year, but less than $11 for such a hardworking and stylish accessory is something that we can get behind.
$10.79 at Amazon (regularly $14.99)
24
Amazon
A set of reusable Stasher bags (25% off list price)
This variety pack of Stasher bags includes one half gallon, two 28-ounce, and one 12-ounce “snack” size silicone bags. The brand calls these storage essentials “radically functional,” and they’re kind of not exaggerating — the sealable airtight vessels promise to be leakproof and safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, sous vide machine, and dishwasher, and can hold anything from food to toiletries. This particular set on sale for the first time this year, and very close to its Black Friday price.
$41.24 at Amazon (regularly $54.99)
25
Amazon
Tushy slim bidet (28% off list price)
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. Frankly put, it sprays your bum with fresh water after you poop, and the new slim design is easier to install and use than ever before. HuffPost readers LOVE the bidets from this brand — they're consistent top sellers on sale. This is the lowest price that we've ever seen for this model on Amazon.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $69)

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

