Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water (25% off list price)

Micellar water contains tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules called micelles that are suspended in soft water. The micelles are said to be attracted to dirt and oil, so they can grab onto and remove makeup without drying the skin. While there are plenty of micellar waters on the market, the Bioderma Sensibio micellar water is a favorite of senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and legions of Amazon customers. It has a 4.8-star rating on the site and over 41,000 5-star reviews. We've only seen a few price drops on this medicine-cabinet staple so far this year. (In 2023, the price was steady with the exception of Prime Day in July, so we may not see another discount again for a while.) If this is part of your routine, now's a good time to take advantage of the deal.