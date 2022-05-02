Amazon Union Loses Election At Staten Island Warehouse

After recently forming the first union at an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., the new Amazon Labor Union suffered a setback Monday by losing an election at a different facility on Staten Island.

In a ballot count held by the National Labor Relations Board, workers at the Amazon sorting facility known as LDJ5 rejected unionizing by a count of 618-380. The labor board has not yet certified the results to make them official, and the union may challenge them.

The Staten Island warehouse known as JFK8, which employs 8,000 people, was the first Amazon facility in the U.S. to unionize, when workers voted 2,654 to 2,131 in favor of forming a union in late March and early April.

The smaller LDJ5 facility employs about 1,500 workers. Had they delivered another victory for the Amazon Labor Union, it could have added fuel to one of the most closely watched organizing campaigns in generations.

Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls collects signatures from workers outside the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, New York, last October. via Associated Press

Amazon has aggressively fought union efforts at all its warehouses. The company deployed managers and outside anti-union consultants to hold group meetings and one-on-one conversations with workers, urging them to vote against the union. The company spent roughly $4.3 million on such consultants last year.

The union has accused Amazon of breaking labor law by retaliating against pro-union workers and making threats. The NLRB’s general counsel has found merit in some of the union’s allegations.

The union may file a challenge to the results at LDJ5, alleging Amazon illegally swayed the vote. Labor board officials found that Amazon had done so during a different union election in Alabama last year, ordering a do-over vote that was conducted there in March. The results in that election are still unclear due to ballots that are being challenged.

Amazon has accused the Amazon Labor Union of interfering in the vote at JFK8, asking the labor board to set aside the union’s victory there. The labor board still needs to investigate Amazon’s claims related to that election.

The new Amazon Labor Union was co-founded by Christian Smalls, a former Amazon employee whom the company fired after he led a walkout over safety concerns early in the pandemic. Smalls and his fellow organizers have built strong committees inside their warehouses to combat Amazon’s anti-union message and embolden pro-union coworkers.

The election win at JFK8 shocked the labor movement because the Amazon Labor Union did not exist until last year and generally doesn’t have the resources of an established union.

