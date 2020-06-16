American Girl Unveils Scrubs Doll Outfit To Honor Health Care Heroes

American Girl American Girl dolls sport the new scrubs outfit as part of the brand's #ThankYouHeroes program.

American Girl is bringing its own twist to honoring front-line health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the doll brand announced its #ThankYouHeroes initiative, which features a donation program, a contest to recognize local heroes and a new scrubs outfit for its dolls.

Available for preorder with an estimated shipping date of August, the $24 limited-edition outfit includes pink scrub pants, a paint splatter print top, slip-on shoes and a face mask. For every scrubs outfit sold, American Girl will donate one doll craft activity book, up to a total retail value of $135,000, to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports the kids of first responders working to combat the coronavirus.

American Girl The limited-edition scrubs outfit includes pants, a top, shoes and a face mask.

The Mattel subsidiary is also giving away free doll masks in reopened American Girl stores, while supplies last, to promote the use of face coverings. The brand released an instructional doll mask video on its website for kids who want to make their own at home.

Its new “Heroes with Heart” contest aims to honor the pandemic’s essential workers, from nurses to grocery store employees. Through June 26, you can nominate someone by submitting a photo and a 250-word description of their occupation and how they’re helping your community.

American Girl American Girl's "Heroes with Heart" contest will recognize local essential workers.

Five grand prize winners will receive a custom American Girl doll and outfit in their likeness, plus a $200 American Girl gift card for the person who nominated them.

“At American Girl, we’ve always celebrated the idea of acting with courage and compassion,” general manager Jamie Cygielman said in a statement. “That’s why we’re proud to honor dedicated healthcare workers and other heroes who play critical roles in helping our friends, families and communities every day.”