‘And THAT’S That!’ Alex Elle On How To Mentally Prepare For 2021

It’s the last episode of the year, and we have to be honest and, most important, we have to be real: 2020 done snatched everyone’s wigs off their heads in some way, shape or form. However, 2021 is approaching like a thief in the middle of the night, and we’re hoping the new year comes with some wig glue to stick our crowns right back on our heads.

On “And THAT’S That!” this week, hosts Ja’han Jones, Taryn Finley and Shaquille Romblay talk with author and wellness consultant Alex Elle about her new book, “After the Rain: Gentle Reminders for Healing, Courage, and Self-Love.” Elle gives the host and viewers advice on what steps they should take to go into the new year with a positive state of mind.

“I would encourage people to lean into new year, better me, or new year, better you, because the goal is to continue to evolve and get better and to continue to expand,” Elle told HuffPost. “And we’re only able to do that when we allow ourselves to continue this journey of learning and being open. We have all struggled together, and I think it’s really important for us to understand that we’re never going to forget this, and things are not necessarily going to go back to normal ever. So it’s like, how do we adapt? And how do we continue to keep working on ourselves through this collective grief and healing that we’re going through? And I think that that really just stems from being our best self when we can, as we can.”

But before the hosts get all of the positive vibrations and affirmations from Elle, the trio breaks down the highs and lows of the year 2020, talking about everything, including the rise of Verzuz battles to Kanye West’s shocking run for the presidency.

Listen to the full episode below.

“And THAT’S That!” is produced and edited by Izzy Best, Nick Offenberg, Sara Patterson and Becca DeGregorio. If you have a question or a comment about the show or a suggestion for an episode, email us at andthatsthat@huffpost.com.

