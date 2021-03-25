Andrew Clay of KATC in Louisiana wasn’t about to be defeated by what he called the “complex, antiquated” highlight rules of the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, Clay reported on LSU’s second-round loss to No. 1 seed Michigan without any official replays because of the restrictions ― but he did show them rendered in cartoon drawings.

“They say I can’t show you the highlights until the postgame show ends on CBS at about 11:30 but they don’t say I can’t open up MS Paint and go to town,” he said.