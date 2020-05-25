Andrew Cuomo Congratulates His Daughter On College Graduation With A Promise

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo congratulated his daughter Michaela on her graduation from Brown University on Sunday with a message that young people can take to heart during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state leader gave a shoutout to all graduates on Twitter before addressing his youngest child, who officially graduated from the Ivy League school in a virtual ceremony.
“The best is yet to come. That I promise,” the governor wrote in his tweet.
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo posted a “DIY senior portrait” on Instagram over the weekend, thanking fellow students for practicing social distancing and pledging to strive for good beyond college.
“Brown may be over for me but I’ll never stop learning and never stop plugging a culture of respect and consent,” she wrote.
Michaela, 22, is the youngest of three daughters that the governor shares with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, and she’s the second to graduate from Brown after her sister Mariah, 25. Mariah’s twin, Cara, graduated from Harvard.
Earlier this month, the governor said the lockdown had led to a “silver lining” in his family life: It brought all three children home to shelter in place with him.
“In a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I would have never had, so that’s been great,” Cuomo told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”