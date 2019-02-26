Angelina Jolie's 6 Children Are All Grown Up And We're Shook At The Photos

Angelina Jolie brought her six children to a screening, and we can hardly believe how grown they are.

On Monday at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York, Jolie attended a special screening for the upcoming Netflix film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” and moderated a Q&A session with director Chiwetel Ejiofor and writer William Kamkwamba. Jolie was joined by her six children ― Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 12; and Knox and Vivienne, 10 ― whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Monica Schipper via Getty Images

We’ve seen Jolie bring some of her children with her to premieres and red carpets before, but we’ve rarely seen all six of them together.

Gotham via Getty Images Jolie and her kids are seen at the Crosby Street Hotel on in New York on Monday.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” is based on a true story of a 13-year-old boy who is thrown out of school when his family can no longer afford it. Against the odds, the boy teaches himself and ultimately saves his family from famine in Malawi. (Jolie previously co-produced the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave,” which starred Ejiofor and Pitt.)