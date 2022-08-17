This Is Whom Anne Heche Wanted To Portray Her In A Future Biopic

Anne Heche knew exactly whom she wanted cast if Hollywood ever made a movie about her life.

The late actor, who was taken off life support following a car crash over the weekend, spoke about future biopic plans in an interview on the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope” that host David Yontef released on Tuesday. The exchange took place earlier this year, Yontef said.

Toward the end of the discussion, Yontef asked Heche whom she would want to play a younger version of herself.

“Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell,” Heche answered without hesitation. “I’ve already thought about it,” she said, adding that she did want a movie based on her life to come out.

Anne Heche arrives at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 21, 2015, in Santa Monica, California.

Heche said that the two entertainers “share a personality [and] ability to face the world in a way” that she would want portrayed.

When the interviewer asked why Cyrus specifically, Heche cited the singer’s work on “Hannah Montana,” as Heche was also a child actor. She also said that Cyrus is just a “great fucking actress” and a “bold” entertainer.

Heche also had similar love for Bell, whom she acted with before in the 2004 TV movie “Gracie’s Choice.”

“Kristen, again, felt like a reflection to me,” Heche said. “Her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing and humor.”

“I see myself a lot in her,” the actor said at the time. “I don’t think it’s any mistake that I played her mom, and now I want her to play me.”

In the interview, Heche also named a few actors that she’d want to work with in the future, including Owen Wilson, Tom Cruise and the cast of “Bridesmaids.”

Heche, 53, died following injuries sustained after crashing her car into a home on Aug. 5. The actor was pronounced “brain dead” on Friday, and a spokesperson for her family later said that the actor was taken off life support on Sunday and passed “peacefully.”

The actor was survived by her two sons: Homer Laffoon, 20, and 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper.

Laffoon released a heartbreaking statement after his mother was pronounced legally dead on Friday.