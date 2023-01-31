What's Hot

Gov. Gavin Newsom Fires Back At Sen. John Cornyn's Gun Tweet With A Blunt Fact-Check

Opinion: George Santos Should Be The New Face Of The GOP

U.S. Skier Kyle Smaine Killed At 31 In Japan Avalanche

Jimmy Kimmel Set To Interview Mike Lindell -- With 1 Absolutely Bizarre Condition

Matt Gaetz Grilled Big Time Over Testimony He Sought Pardon From Trump

DOJ Tells Jim Jordan It Can't Comply With Request On Biden's Classified Documents

White House Demands Republicans Produce Detailed Budget For Debt Ceiling Negotiation

Seth Meyers Spots 'Alarming' Parallels Between Trump In 2016 And Now

Chris Hayes Names And Shames Right-Wingers Who Pushed False Pelosi Smears

Jimmy Fallon Rips Ron DeSantis With A Trumpy Slogan For 2024

Rob Gronkowski Gives Serious Take On Why Partying Made Him A Football Superstar

Chris Meloni Suffers Harshly Humbling Celebrity Moment On The Street

World NewsAnimalsNatureCrocs And Gators

Antelope Tries To Outswim Crocodile In Pulse-Pounding Race To Survive

The chase was on in Botswana between the hungry reptile and the desperate buck.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

A crocodile sped through the water like a torpedo toward a desperate red lechwe antelope in Botswana recently, prompting a life-and-death dash to shore. (Watch the video below.)

In footage posted Tuesday by the wildlife platform Latest Sightings, observers on a boat can be heard cheering for the buck as it leaps and swims as fast as it can ahead of the closing reptile in the Chobe River.

The croc gets distracted by the boat for a moment before churning into high gear at the antelope. The suspense soars as the croc catches and pounces on the red lechwe.

But the antelope manages to buck off the predator and bound onto land. Race over.

The red lechwe is suited for running in water partly because of a water-repellent substance on its fur.

Good thing for this antelope. Bad thing for the croc.

“It was a truly incredible experience to witness such a dramatic and intense struggle,” videographer Caitlyn Earwaker and Lucy Whitehead told Latest Sightings.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community