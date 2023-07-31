Dermatologists Recommend These Products To Help You Deal With Chafing

If the combination of heat, less clothing and more sweat has been causing you some uncomfortable body chafing, you’re not alone.
New York City and New Jersey-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said that chafing, a common summer skin condition, occurs more often on areas of the body that are in close contact with other areas of skin, fabrics or moisture.
“While chafing is not necessarily concerning or harmful, it can worsen with continued friction and potentially lead to scarring or discoloration. Given the skin can also become raw, there is also a chance of infection,” Garshick said.
Continual chafing can also contribute to skin conditions such as eczema and folliculitis, according to Dr. Blair Murphy Rose, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. She said that when post-inflammation does occur, it can be treated in much the same way you would want to address and soothe any skin abrasion, such as by applying creams and avoiding irritating exfoliants.
“Be sure to keep irritated skin clean to reduce the risk of skin infections and moisturize well after cleansing,” she added.
When it comes to preventing chafing all together, Garshick said “it is important to use something that will create a barrier between the skin or the skin and tight clothing to prevent irritation that can be caused by rubbing or friction.”
She explained that such aids can be everything from barrier balms to sweat-wicking clothing or any product that can work to reduce friction and moisture.
Both Garshick and Rose suggested products in the list ahead, explaining their specific benefits and how they can best be used to help you prevent chafing and heal chapped skin.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
An anti-friction thigh stick
Board-certified dermatologists Dr. Blair Murphy Rose
and Dr. Marisa Garshick
both recommended the Megababe thigh-rescue stick for creating an anti-friction barrier and prevent chafing from occurring.
"This easy-to-use formula glides on easily and includes aloe and vitamin E to help soothe the skin as well as pomegranate seed extract to protect the skin and grape seed oil to help hydrate," Garshick said.
A soothing friction-defense stick
If you want to try a friction-defense stick with some added soothing power, Garshick suggested this option by Gold Bond that contains the addition of aloe leaf extract, which can promote skin healing and reduce inflammation.
Garshick said she likes this formula because it's unscented, is non-greasy and can also help to moisturize dry, chafing-prone skin.
An invisible body powder spray
"Using powders like the Arm & Hammer invisible spray powder can help to absorb moisture and protect against odor buildup," Garshick said. This formula is made without talc, promises to be completely residue-free and uses a blend of baking soda with odor neutralizing ingredients to help you smell fresh and feel comfortable.
A pair of thin, moisture-wicking under-shorts
"Because sweating and moisture can contribute to chafing, it is important to change out of sweaty clothing to minimize further irritation and clean the skin to remove any residue," Garshick said. She also said any sweat-wicking clothing or undergarment, possibly in the form of shapewear, can help reduce the amount of time skin is in contact with moisture.
We found these breezy, ultra-thin under-shorts that are silky and lightweight and can be worn in hot weather. Made with a high-tech performance fabric designed to pull heat and moisture away from the body, they're available in 11 colors, four different leg lengths and sizes XS-6XL and can look undetectable beneath clothes.
A pair of moisture-wicking men's briefs
Another stay-dry undergarment option we found are these men's briefs, specifically engineered to keep the cool and comfortable and feature longer length "stay-put" legs that won't ride up as you're walking. They are made with a moisture-wicking and odor-fighting material that features targeted "cool zones" for even better ventilation where you need it most. Fitted with a no-roll waistband and a supportive, flyless pouch, these briefs are available in 24 colors in sizes S-XXL.
A calming anti-chafe stick for sensitive skin
According to Rose, First Aid Beauty's anti-chafe stick contains rich moisturizers and skin-soothing ingredients to help prevent chafing. This sweat-resistant clear balm, perfect for sensitive skin, contains nourishing shea butter, symrelief (a versatile skin soother) and the brand's signature inclusion of colloidal oatmeal, which can be extremely helpful for those with chafing-induced eczema.
A moisturizing ointment balm
Rose and Garshick agree that a thicker moisturizing ointment such as Vaseline or Aquaphor can be useful to both prevent and heal chafed skin. "It creates an occlusive barrier to both protect the skin but also allow it to heal," Garshick explained. She pointed out that both of these healing ointments come in a stick form [this is Vaseline's
] that can be easy for application on-the-go.
Aquaphor's revered skin-healing formula contains classic barrier hydrators like glycerin and panthenol to prevent transepidermal water loss, and has also been enriched with nourishing with avocado oil and shea butter.
A skin barrier-restoring lotion
"With persistent rubbing, even mild signs or symptoms of chafing can worsen, so it is always important to give the skin an opportunity to heal," Garshick said. "For a great nourishing and moisturizing option, I love the Dove Body Love sensitive care body lotion which contains a restoring ceramide serum to strengthen and support the skin’s moisture barrier while also soothing the skin."
This particular cream and oil formula is unscented; however, there are scented options available for those who prefer it.
A protective anti-chafing balm
"This fragrance-free balm forms an invisible, dry barrier to protect the skin and can be applied anywhere there may be potential for friction including the thighs, groin, neck, arms, feet and chest area," Garshick said of Body Glide's anti-chafe balm. "It is easy to transport and apply so it is especially great for on-the-go use. This long-lasting formula can be used daily or just prior to an activity such as the running or hiking and it is sweat and water-resistant."
A maximum-strength diaper rash paste
Another pick of Garshick's is Desitin, a concentrated rash paste with a rich creamy texture and a hypoallergenic formula. "While more often thought of for diaper rash, this [40%] zinc oxide-based cream can also help to prevent chafing by serving as a barrier for skin," she said.