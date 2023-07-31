Dermatologists Recommend These Products To Help You Deal With Chafing

If the combination of heat, less clothing and more sweat has been causing you some uncomfortable body chafing, you’re not alone.

New York City and New Jersey-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said that chafing, a common summer skin condition, occurs more often on areas of the body that are in close contact with other areas of skin, fabrics or moisture.

“While chafing is not necessarily concerning or harmful, it can worsen with continued friction and potentially lead to scarring or discoloration. Given the skin can also become raw, there is also a chance of infection,” Garshick said.

Continual chafing can also contribute to skin conditions such as eczema and folliculitis, according to Dr. Blair Murphy Rose, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. She said that when post-inflammation does occur, it can be treated in much the same way you would want to address and soothe any skin abrasion, such as by applying creams and avoiding irritating exfoliants.

“Be sure to keep irritated skin clean to reduce the risk of skin infections and moisturize well after cleansing,” she added.

When it comes to preventing chafing all together, Garshick said “it is important to use something that will create a barrier between the skin or the skin and tight clothing to prevent irritation that can be caused by rubbing or friction.”

She explained that such aids can be everything from barrier balms to sweat-wicking clothing or any product that can work to reduce friction and moisture.

Both Garshick and Rose suggested products in the list ahead, explaining their specific benefits and how they can best be used to help you prevent chafing and heal chapped skin.