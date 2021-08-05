Anti-Vaccine Protesters Heckled New Jersey’s Gov. And Got An Earful In Return

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) minced no words when anti-vaxxers heckled him during a press conference in Union City on Wednesday.

Murphy slammed a small group protesting mandatory inoculations as “the ultimate knuckleheads.” They were carrying signs that read “No forced injections” and “My body, my choice,” reported NorthJersey.com.

“These folks back there have lost their minds,” said Murphy, who’d urged people to get vaccinated during his announcement of the state’s extension of its eviction moratorium.

“You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life,” the governor continued. “People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror.”

Watch the video here:

“YOU ARE THE ULTIMATE KNUCKLEHEADS.”@GovMurphy with the mic drop pic.twitter.com/2wGK0019wF — New Jersey (@NJGov) August 4, 2021

As the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread (particularly among the unvaccinated) and involution rates slow down, Murphy this week mandated the safe and effective shots for hospital and long-term health care workers.

“While reaching our statewide vaccination goal has so far dampened the impact of the delta variant in New Jersey, some of our most vulnerable populations remain at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 primarily due to exposure to unvaccinated individuals,” he said in a statement shared online.

“We are taking this step today because it has been proven time and time again that vaccines save lives and are our way out of this pandemic,” Murphy added.