4 Aurora Police Officers Out After Photo Reenacting Chokehold Of Elijah McClain

McClain was walking home from a convenience store last August when he was stopped by the three white officers. McClain was tackled and at least one officer put the young man in a chokehold. Paramedics called to the scene injected him with ketamine to sedate him. The 23-year-old went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died days later after being pronounced brain-dead. He was never accused of a crime.

The officers involved in his death were all cleared of wrongdoing in February. But in June, following renewed outrage amid protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said he would have the case reexamined. Rosenblatt, who apparently found the chokehold reenactment funny, was involved in the fatal encounter of McClain.