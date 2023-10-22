Bad Bunny Makes Sharp Jab At Grammys Closed-Captioning Controversy In 'SNL' Monologue

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Puerto Rican rapper, who pulled double duty as “SNL” host and musical guest Saturday, spoke in Spanish before the words “SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH” flashed underneath him on the screen.

Advertisement

“Excuse me, can we change that, can we do it right?” asked the rapper before the text was swapped out with “SPEAKING A SEXIER LANGUAGE.”

“Thank you, now, much better. Thank you. You know what? I don’t trust this thing.”

The rapper poked fun at the award show controversy from February when, as he rocked the Grammys stage by performing a medley of his songs in Spanish, viewers spotted captioning that read “SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH” and “SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH.”

The Grammys and CBS received backlash over the onscreen text before the network reportedly used Spanish-language captions in its West Coast replay of the award show.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, later brought up a surprise guest to translate his monologue from Spanish to English: former “SNL” host and actor Pedro Pascal.

Advertisement

The rapper proceeded to speak in Spanish before Pascal chimed in.

“He said ‘I’m blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal,’” said the actor with a smile before the rapper reacted with a surprised look.