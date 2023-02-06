What's Hot

Chris Brown Throws Angry Fit After Robert Glasper Scores Best R&B Album Grammy

Republicans Sidestep Questions On Chinese Balloons During Trump Years

Watch Taylor Swift Calm Down Screaming Photographers On Grammys Red Carpet

Ted Cruz Gives Head-Spinning Answer When Asked About Term Limits

Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look

Choir-Backed Lizzo Brings Down The House With 'Special' Grammys Performance

Harry Styles Beats Beyoncé In Grammys Shocker

Code Red: Sam Smith And Their Entourage's Grammys Looks Were Absolute Fire

Powerful Koch Brothers Political Network Announces It's 'Turning The Page' On Trump

Trump Denies Pentagon’s Claim That China Flew Balloons Over U.S. During His Term

Terrifying Video Shows Dramatic Ocean Rescue As Wave Flips Yacht

Beyonce Breaks The Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever

EntertainmentgrammysdeafBad Bunny

Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'

The international Puerto Rican star and his fans were subjected to "insulting" treatment in his opening act on the awards show.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The closed-captioning during Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards performance read “SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH,” sparking backlash from fans.

The hugely popular Puerto Rican artist kicked off the broadcast with a medley of songs in Spanish. Viewers, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, complained the reductive transcription in the captions was “insulting,” “racist” and “ignorant.”

The diss continued in Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which he gave in Spanish and English. The captioning then read “SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH.”

While Bad Bunny’s victory would not be known ahead of the show, his act certainly was, leaving Grammy organizers and CBS culpable for not hiring a bilingual closed-captioner, Deadline noted. Other acts were transcribed onscreen, the entertainment site reported.

Deepening the disrespect is Bad Bunny’s reach, Twitter users pointed out. He was streamed more than Taylor Swift in recently released Spotify data and was second overall behind Drake. But many felt he was treated like a second-class citizen during the ceremony.

The recent Sundance Film Festival was hit by a walkout of jurors, including deaf Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, because the closed-captioning failed to work during the premiere of a movie in competition, “Magazine Dreams.”

CBS planned to use Spanish-language captions on a West Coast replay of the Grammy Awards, sources told Deadline, but that was too late for many.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community