Lizzo Wins Record Of The Year And Thanks Beyoncé And Prince In Sweet Acceptance Speech

Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

All the rumors are true: Lizzo wins the award for Record of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards. Additionally, she is the first Black woman to win Record of the Year since Whitney Houston in 1994 for “I Will Always Love You.”

This year, the 34-year-old singer and flutist earned five Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for “Special.”

After performing a “Special” and “About Damn Time” mashup at the 2023 Grammys, she thanked her man, her fans, and of course, Beyoncé in her acceptance speech.

“In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform,” said Lizzo to Beyoncé in the audience. “My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature — I’m good. You changed my life.”

She continued, “You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ So, thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

Lauded for being a bastion of body positivity and female empowerment, in her speech Lizzo also talked about being misunderstood, as she has been the target of scrutiny as a proud, fat Black woman. She dedicated the award to Prince.

“When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” said Lizzo. “After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a better place.”