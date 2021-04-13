The following is a truth you might need to hear: If you pile almost any food on top of a baked sweet potato, it’s a meal.

Got leftover salad? Toss it on. A nice, thick beef stew? Spoon it over that yam. Macaroni and cheese? Yes, please.

If pandemic cooking fatigue has hit you hard, just collect your leftovers and dump them on a baked sweet potato. And if you don’t have time to bake your spuds in the oven, you can microwave them. (Bonus: a microwaved sweet potato has a lower glycemic index than one that’s been baked in the oven.).

In terms of nutrition, a baked sweet potato is already high in vitamins A and C, fiber, potassium and iron. And even better, it’s filling. But if you need to balance your meal with some protein and healthy fat, that’s where your toppings come in.