Barbra Streisand And Kris Kristofferson Reunite For 'A Star Is Born' Duet

Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took another look at “A Star Is Born,” Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson played the doomed lovers in the 1976 version of the film with a lot more curls and significantly less bronzer.

And just in case anyone forgot who did it, well, third ― Janet Gaynor originated the starring role before Judy Garland took her shot ― Streisand reunited with her costar while headlining a concert in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday.

The singer, who picked up an Academy Award for her song “Evergreen” in the film, performed the chart-topping ballad before bringing out “one of my favorite leading men” onstage.

Streisand and Kristofferson then launched into their duet “Lost Inside of You.” “Here’s a song that we sang together in the movie, right?” Streisand said. “I love this song.”

While Kristofferson served as a special guest alongside singer Bryan Ferry, Streisand also had a few surprises up her sleeve ― a pink caftan, to be more specific ― as she delighted the crowd with an appearance from Lionel Richie, who joined her in a rendition of “The Way We Were.”

Streisand had previously teased that she might team up with Kristofferson in an April Instagram post with the caption, “It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned...”

Streisand, who at one time was tapped to direct a remake of the film, gave the most recent version her blessing, heaping praises on Cooper and Gaga in multiple interviews.

“I haven’t seen the full cut, but it’s very good,” she told Billboard after the film’s release in October. “Every time that film is made it’s a success. I loved Judy Garland’s version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine.”

The actress added in a later interview that she was struck by how “similar” the film’s opening was to the one in her version, but that she also appreciated Cooper’s more unique flourishes.

“I loved how he used the drag bar,” Streisand told The New York Times, referring to the scene where Cooper’s character first meets Gaga’s. “I thought that was new and interesting.”