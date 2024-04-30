Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy An Abruptly Rude Question On Instagram

Barbra Streisand may have learned that even a deleted remark on the internet is still going to be ever evergreen.
The “Way We Were” singer took flak Monday for bluntly asking actor Melissa McCarthy on Instagram if she took Ozempic for her apparent weight loss.
The question had social media users roasting the music icon, who might have thought her comment was private.
Earlier in the day, McCarthy had shared pics of her and choreographer Adam Shankman dressed up for a Center Theatre Group gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The “Bridesmaids” star and the former “So You Think You Can Dance” judge both wore pastel outfits.
“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella,” McCarthy wrote Monday, using the handles for choreographer Matthew Bourne and the nonprofit theater group. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage.”
Streisand, the Oscar-winning “Funny Girl” star, inserted foot in mouth with a possibly well-meaning but clunky greeting in the comments.
“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Streisand asked.
The singer later deleted her remark but got roasted for it when the account @CommentsByCelebs preserved her faux pas for posterity with a screenshot.
Questions related to body image and Ozempic can be touchy. Celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Sharon Osbourne have acknowledged taking the diabetes drug as an off-label weight-loss treatment. But the Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for slimming down.
“Omg Babs, you can’t just ask people if they’re on Ozempic,” one commenter told the 82-year-old.
“Major boomer aunt with wine and an ipad energy,” someone added.
“I see Barbra has entered her super senior unfiltered era,” another joked.