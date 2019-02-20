Two minor league players are causing some major league confusion because of their names, their looks and, well, everything else.
Brady Feigl is a 6-foot, 4-inch pitcher for a Single-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. Meanwhile, Brady Feigl is a 6-foot, 4-inch pitcher for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A club.
Both Bradys have red hair, sport red beards and favor thick glasses, according to Inside Edition.
Even stranger: Both of them underwent Tommy John surgery and used the same doctor, according to Inside Edition.
Notice any resemblance?
Despite the similarities, the Feigls don’t believe they are long-lost twins separated at birth ― or even related at all.
However, Inside Edition decided to let science make the final call and got both Brady Feigls to take a DNA test.
Turns out they had one big similarity: The Feigls shared the same amount of Germanic ancestry ― 53 percent.
However, no shared DNA means they aren’t actually related to each other.
“We’re still brothers in a way,” Brady Feigl of the Texas Rangers club said, to which Brady Feigl of the Oakland A’s affiliate replied: “And we’re always going to be Brady Feigl.”