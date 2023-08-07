Popular items from this list include:
• A snail mucin serum that’s gone viral for it’s ability to hydrate and transform troubled skin.
• The Grande cosmetics brow-enhancing serum that can help grow fuller, healthier-looking eyebrows.
• A hydrating under-eye stick that can help reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles.
A bottle of TikTok-famous collagen hair treatment
Promising reviews:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look
. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished
. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again
. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A Burt's Bees after-sun soother
Promising review:
"Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application.
A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering
(and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel
. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" — Jessie Patterson
An eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
A detoxifying kaolin clay mask
Promising review:
"I love this face mask! It's not at all harsh or drying
like lots of other masks, it feels really nice on your skin, and after washing it off your face is left feeling soft and clean
and not dry or red. I think it makes pores less noticeable as well!
I would definitely buy this again." — Louise J.
The famous reparative snail mucin serum
Promising review: "
This is the best product I’ve used on my face!!! RUN AND GET THIS! I have sensitive skin. Day four, I see a huge difference in my skin; it’s smooth, hydrated, and dark spots are disappearing
. It’s magic in this bottle." — Tareika
A reusable MakeUp Eraser cloth
Promising review:
"I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again!
When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!!
Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — Sprklbuz
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small biz that specializes in pubic-area products that treat ingrown hairs, dark spots, and razor burn. Promising review:
"I received a sample of this lovely stuff, and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free!
The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty ~scent~sitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time.
I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits this summer without all the bumps and irritation!" — Katy Herman
A gentle and nourishing face cream from La Roche-Posay
Promising reviews:
"This stuff is AMAZING. Slap a small amount on at the end of your skin routine and automatically have hydrated skin ALL DAY. My skin used to be super dry, cracked, and really red constantly, but after I got this…it all went away. It’s liquid gold. Do your skin a favor and get it!! The tube lasts me a solid four months, so it's definitely worth it.
" — Marisa
"I had an IPL photo-facial followed by a SkinPen microneedling session and my face was tomato red, hot, and dry. Now, I’ve loved this cream for a while. I wish I could write a sonnet about it. It heals popped pimples, irritated skin, cuts, scrapes, burns, you name it.
So after the stuff the doctor gave me wasn’t doing much, I took matters into my own hands and applied some of this Cicaplast Balm. Within two hours I looked like a normal human being. I cannot praise this miracle product enough. I’m pretty sure it’s crafted with angel tears and unicorn magic.
I’m blown away." — Sage Pennington
The Grande brow-enhancing serum
Promising reviews: "
Like many people, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eyebrows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since, no matter what I used. Until I found this product.
I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW!
I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" — Alyssa Glenville
A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask
Promising review:
"My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away.
Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." — Mostly Maven
A lash lifting kit
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads. Promising review:
"Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL
. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos
of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap
to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed
and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
A hydrating and dark circle-reducing eye stick
Promising review:
"I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9.
Do yourself a favor and buy it." — Jasmine Deatherage
A 3-in-1 tinted skin conditioner
The Lip Bar is a Black woman-owned small business and all of its products are vegan and cruelty-free with no unnecessary chemicals. Available in 12 shades. (Note: The ADA recommends choosing a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher (like one of our faves, Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
), so you'll need another sunscreen for adequate daily sun protection.)Promising review:
"I have acne-prone skin. I’ve suffered with acne for 15 years. This is the FIRST product ever to not cause me to break out. It did not feel like I had make up on
. I wore it for a major TV production and it was so easy to wear. I had it in on for 11 hours. I did purchase a shade lighter since I purchased the finishing powder
which is more of my skin color. I didn’t know if the tint would oxidize, so I went lighter. I’m three days post wearing it and my skin feels good and no new bumps
. I am an African American woman with oily skin and acne scarring. This did me good! It starts and ends with TLB." — Hair Queen
A long-lasting makeup setting spray from Urban Decay
Promising reviews:
"When I first got into makeup, I tried the drugstore setting sprays and they did nothing for my makeup. I thought I was doing my makeup wrong or my combo skin was keeping it from staying on my face. During the midst of me discovering Urban Decay and being completely obsessed with it I decided to try this spray. Best decision ever! Complete game changer for me. I know it’s snooty, but I’ll never try another setting spray. If I have to sell a kidney then so be it, I will have this spray!
Glad to have found it for a cheaper price on Amazon!" — Jennifer
L'Oreal's blurring powder foundation
It's available in 20 shades and three sizes.
Promising review:
"I have purchased this three times
in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok.
This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the sponge it comes with, I like to use a powder brush
. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day.
I also don’t need to blot and I am very oily
. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix.
" — Maria Webba
A retinol night cream
Promising review:
"I cannot believe how well this is working! I've been using it consistently every night with moisturizer for one week andI'm already seeing drastic results to smooth out my cystic acne scars on my cheeks
! I'm so excited that I've found something that doesn't break out my acne-prone, eczema-prone, highly sensitive skin." — Emily Hill
A four-in-one color correcting multi-stick
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones. This is available in 12 shades.Promising reviews
: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup.
I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a Beauty Blender
and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup
. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" — Reviewer
A pack of 36 pus-absorbing acne patches
Promising review:
"When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained.
I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" — Heather L.
An exfoliating scrub mitt
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing!
I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all.
However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized
." — Kat
A laminating eyebrow soap
This also comes with brow brushes.Promising review:
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke.
I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product.
Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." — Bailey M, Deacon
An eyelash growth serum
Promising review:
"This stuff is a magical miracle elixir! I use it twice a day and after about six weeks the results are literally unbelievable! It works, and it works fast.
I have naturally straight, light brown, thin lashes. They’re now darker, thicker, and so long they touch my glasses!" — V. Campbell
A pore-clearing face mask
This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay, that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, and more. One reviewer
has even found success washing their 4c hair with it. The company recommends that people with sensitive skin only leave it on for 5–10 minutes, but those without sensitive skin can leave it on for up to 20 minutes.Promising review:
"I'm beyond impressed with this product. It is like something I have never experienced. After only one use, I started seeing IMMEDIATE results.
I have battled cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring for years. This resulted in me getting pockmarks and blackheads on the surface of my skin. I have used a plethora of products over the years (prescribed and over the counter) and received minimal, temporary, or no results at all.
With nothing to lose, I opted to give this mask a try. Let's just say I WILL BE USING THIS FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!!!
Nothing short of magic and a little goes a long way. No drying or irritation of the skin. This item is a MUST have. I highly recommend." — Mel3177
A tattoo-restoring balm and aftercare cream
Mad Rabbit
is a Black-owned small biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor. It specialize in all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. Promising reviews:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again.
Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
"This stuff is the best! My girlfriend bought this before but I didn’t like the scent she had, but the spreadability of this was to die for.
When I found out they had different scents I was so excited. I want to get more tattoos just so I can put it all over my body.
" — Iris Kotico
A skin-smoothing scented cream from Sol de Janeiro
Promising reviews:
"Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward
. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash
, spray
, and full-sized lotion
A roll-on waxing kit
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.Promising reviews:
"I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient.
They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times
. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self care in the comfort of your home." — Alisa Garza
An acne treatment oil
Blume is a woman-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body and period care. Promising review
: "I have struggled with cystic acne for a decade, and this oil is the only thing that works for me
. I use it every single night with my retinol and hydrator serum and my skin has never been better. If I skip a day, I will get a pimple. So really, I can’t live without it." — Chelsea Friend
An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner. Promising review:
"Tried these for the first time and they are awesome! I need a little practice with liquid eyeliner because I'm used to a pencil, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. I let the liner dry first and the lashes went right on.
Turned the fan on and they did not blow off my eyelids. They're so light, I can't even tell that I'm wearing them.
I previously had lash extensions and did not like that I could not wash my eyes properly. I'm very impressed with these!" — Christine Frries
A professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked
. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again
. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off
! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
An outrageously popular Differin acne gel
Promising reviews:
"Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life.
Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this 10 stars." — LC"This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne
. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night
! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots
. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" — Karthick Ravi