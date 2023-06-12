Whether it’s due to the viral snail mucin serums or beauty enthusiasts performing their 10-step skin care routines on TikTok, you may be hearing the term “K-beauty” (Korean beauty) more and more.

Elise Hu’s book “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital,” which explores South Korea’s booming beauty industry and culture, is also currently garnering rave reviews.

The book was just published in May, but South Korea has long been a trailblazer in the global beauty industry and is responsible for creating skin care ideals and trends such as “glass skin” that ripple the world over.

For nearly a decade, K-beauty products have been a staple in my own skin care regimen because of their innovative formulations, quality ingredients and reasonable price points.

I used to have to procure products solely from online storefronts like YesStyle and Olive Young that ship directly from Korea. This would often mean long wait times and high shipping costs. Now, some of Korea’s bestselling and best known beauty goods can be conveniently found on Amazon.

If the K-beauty concept still feels a little unfamiliar to you, but you’re curious to see what the obsession is all about, take a look below at some of Korea’s best beauty exports, all available at Amazon.

