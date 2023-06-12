ShoppingBeautyskincarek-beauty

The TikTok-famous <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COSRX-Repairing-Hydrating-Secretion-Phthalates/dp/B00PBX3L7K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="snail mucin essence" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COSRX-Repairing-Hydrating-Secretion-Phthalates/dp/B00PBX3L7K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">snail mucin essence</a> by Cosrx, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Korean-Snail-Repair-Cream-Moisturizer/dp/B07BB3FK19?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="snail mucin repair cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Korean-Snail-Repair-Cream-Moisturizer/dp/B07BB3FK19?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">snail mucin repair cream</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beauty-Joseon-Glow-Serum-Niacinamide/dp/B086VKZZZY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="propolis and niacinamide serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beauty-Joseon-Glow-Serum-Niacinamide/dp/B086VKZZZY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647e1fe1e4b02325c5e233c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">propolis and niacinamide serum</a> by Beauty of Joseon.
Whether it’s due to the viral snail mucin serums or beauty enthusiasts performing their 10-step skin care routines on TikTok, you may be hearing the term “K-beauty” (Korean beauty) more and more.

Elise Hu’s book “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital,” which explores South Korea’s booming beauty industry and culture, is also currently garnering rave reviews.

The book was just published in May, but South Korea has long been a trailblazer in the global beauty industry and is responsible for creating skin care ideals and trends such as “glass skin” that ripple the world over.

For nearly a decade, K-beauty products have been a staple in my own skin care regimen because of their innovative formulations, quality ingredients and reasonable price points.

I used to have to procure products solely from online storefronts like YesStyle and Olive Young that ship directly from Korea. This would often mean long wait times and high shipping costs. Now, some of Korea’s bestselling and best known beauty goods can be conveniently found on Amazon.

If the K-beauty concept still feels a little unfamiliar to you, but you’re curious to see what the obsession is all about, take a look below at some of Korea’s best beauty exports, all available at Amazon.

An internet-famous snail mucin serum
At this point, the Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence has reached cult-like status and is probably one of the best known products in Korean beauty. This skin-softening serum contains six types of concentrated snail secretion (yes, snail) that can help improve a damaged skin barrier, offer deep hydration and even promote wound healing. The formula also contains allantoin, which can be great for soothing inflammation and irritation.
$18.81 at Amazon
An antioxidant-rich cleansing oil
Most Korean skin care routines start off with an oil-based cleanser in order to effectively break down and remove sunscreen, makeup and impurities from skin before following up with a more traditional cleanser. This one by Ma:nyo is one of the most popular emulsifying cleansing oil options in Korea and is composed of 14 essential oils like argan, jojoba seed and camellia, all of which offer antioxidant benefits and can deeply cleanse skin without leaving it feeling stripped.
$26.10 at Amazon
A moisturizing birch juice sun cream
True to many Korean sunscreen formulations, this hydrating daily sun cream by Round Lab is lightweight, non-greasy, fast-absorbing and completely white cast-free. The broad spectrum SPF 50 formula feels cool and refreshing on the skin and contains both birch tree sap and hyaluronic acid to help keep skin moisturized throughout the day.
$16.98 at Amazon
A niacinamide and propolis glow serum
Formulated to soothe troubled skin, this Beauty of Joseon serum contains niacinamide, a workhorse ingredient capable of treating a number of concerns from skin dullness to acne, as well as a 60% concentration of propolis extract. Propolis, which is made by bees, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can impart a healthy, hydrated glow to skin.
$16.50 at Amazon
A barrier intensive cream
Parched and compromised skin will benefit from this comforting, shea butter-based facial cream that's packed with skin barrier-strengthening ingredients like panthenol and an oil-based complex. The pH-balancing formula also contains madecassoside to soothe and repair irritated skin.
$14.40 at Amazon
A pH-balanced gel cleanser
This daily gel-to-foam cleanser is mildly acidic to help skin maintain the optimal pH. The moisture-retaining formula contains a gently exfoliating beta hydroxy acid to help clear congested pores as well as tea tree oil to help soothe inflammation. It's suitable for all skin types, but especially oil and acne-prone complexions.
$8.60 at Amazon
An exfoliating acid toner
Another beloved Korean solution for acne-prone skin is the daily Miracle Toner by Some By Mi which features niacinamide along with a gently exfoliating blend of skin care's favorite acids. Together, dead skin cells are removed, congested pores are cleared, moisture loss is minimized and overproduction of sebum managed.
$16.09 at Amazon
A brightening and elasticity-boosting eye cream
The potent complex of fermented filtrates used in this eye cream by Benton is intended to address crepey fine lines, under-eye dullness and overall dryness. Fermenting ingredients such as collagen and enzyme-rich galactomyces are popular in Korean skin care and can be useful for strengthening the skin barrier and for providing beneficial nutrients. This eye cream also contains six different peptides to help support moisture and elasticity to the under-eye area.
$12.79 at Amazon
A brightening and nourishing rice water toner
Rice water is a common brightening and nourishing ingredient used in K-beauty, and this moisture-boosting toner contains 77.78% of Goami rice extract, a type of rice that the brand claims is more nutrient dense and effective than other types. The soothing, milky texture forms a protective barrier over skin to prevent moisture loss and add luster to your complexion.
$22 at Amazon
A hydrating cleansing balm
Another popular oil-based cleanser is this buttery-textured balm that emulsifies into a conditioning oil that breaks down everything from excess sebum to waterproof makeup. The ultra-soft formula also contains nourishing active botanicals and antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E to impart even more skin care benefits as it cleans skin without stripping.
$17 at Amazon
A soothing color-corrective treatment
Dr. Jart's Cicapair color correcting treatment is touted as a temporary cure-all for skin that's red and irritated, without needing a stitch of foundation or concealer. This green-to-beige cream employs a traditional Korean beauty ingredient called centella asiatica, or tiger grass. This ultra-soothing extract helps to rapidly neutralize redness, making it a great product for people that have rosacea, keratosis pilaris and acne-prone skin. Plus, it also has SPF 30, making it a great day substitution for foundation.
$33.99 at Amazon
A highly concentrated essence
This concentrated and fast-absorbing essence contains seven essential ingredients including milk vetch root extract for deep hydration and isoflavonoids for skin health and tone. The fragrance-free formula is soothing and a great option for dry, sensitive skin types.
$15.38 at Amazon
A daily white cast-free sunscreen
Calming and hydrating, this daily defense sunscreen by Innisfree offers broad spectrum SPF 36 protection and a completely white cast-free finish. Unlike other sunscreen formulas that you might be used to, this product performs and feels closer to a fresh and lightweight lotion and contains soothing green tea extract and centella asiatica, which are good for addressing irritation and redness.
$16 at Amazon
A reparative snail mucin cream
Packed inside this reparative and decadent cream is a 97.5% concentration of snail secretion filtrate that can help improve a damaged skin barrier, offer deep hydration and even promote wound healing. The formula is also boosted with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, nourishing shea butter, jojoba oil and soothing aloe.
$20 at Amazon
Hydrocolloid acne-reducing patches
These acne dots are a great option for those that are acne-prone or are just prone to picking at blemishes. These medical-grade and ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches help accelerate the healing process of pimples by drawing out impurities and protecting spots from bacteria and wandering fingers. They can even be worn beneath makeup to help conceal blemishes even better.
30-pack: $8.99 at Amazon
A hydrating lip oil
This conditioning and never-sticky lip oil offers the glass-like shine of lip gloss and the hydrating comfort of a balm. Gently tinted a flattering pink shade, this lip oil contains moisturizing jojoba oil, softening apple seed oil and plum extract for an added dose of plumpness.
$9.99 at Amazon
