Hilarious Twitter Meme Reminds People 'What Vaccination Does NOT Mean'

So you’ve been fully vaccinated and now you’re ready to resume your pre-pandemic life, right?
Not so fast, bucko. Even though you might be vaccinated against COVID-19, a hilarious new Twitter meme points out that there are still limits to what you can do.
As Twitter user Noah Pasarán noted, being vaccinated “does not mean you can invite your friend over for a cask of amontillado sherry, while secretly planning to entomb him within your basement in revenge for a perceived slight.”
Got that?
Good.
Pasarán’s hilariously helpful tweet inspired others to offer suggestions on what shouldn’t be done even after getting vaccinated.
