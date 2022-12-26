Shopping
Christmassaleseditors picksBoxing Day

27 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Don't sleep on these excellent after-Christmas deals from brands like Anthropologie, Dyson, Lululemon, Nordstrom, Zappos and more.

Top row: Ugg Nemel <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-neumel-chukka-boot-men%2F3242739" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a341dee4b098c9b20512da" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-neumel-chukka-boot-men%2F3242739" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">boots</a>, Dr. Jart+ value set; bottom row: Dyson <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36310&u1=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fuprights%2Fball-animal-3%2Fcomplete-gold" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a341dee4b098c9b20512da" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36310&u1=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fuprights%2Fball-animal-3%2Fcomplete-gold" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">vacuum</a>, 360 Cookware <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=99639&afftrack=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&urllink=www.360cookware.com%2Fcollections%2F360s-essentials%2Fproducts%2Fstainless-steel-8-5-inch-fry-pan" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stainless steel pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a341dee4b098c9b20512da" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=99639&afftrack=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&urllink=www.360cookware.com%2Fcollections%2F360s-essentials%2Fproducts%2Fstainless-steel-8-5-inch-fry-pan" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">stainless steel pan</a>, Gir <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-15231842?sid=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gir.co%2Fproducts%2Fultimate-bundle%2F%3Fvariant%3D41067241472196" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="silicone tool set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a341dee4b098c9b20512da" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-15231842?sid=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gir.co%2Fproducts%2Fultimate-bundle%2F%3Fvariant%3D41067241472196" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">silicone tool set</a>, Bose <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B098FH5P3C?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a341dee4b098c9b20512da" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B098FH5P3C?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63a341dee4b098c9b20512da%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">headphones</a>
Dyson, Nordstrom, 360 Cookware, Sephora, Gir, Amazon
Top row: Ugg Nemel boots, Dr. Jart+ value set; bottom row: Dyson vacuum, 360 Cookware stainless steel pan, Gir silicone tool set, Bose headphones

While Boxing Day is a holiday that commonwealth nations like the United Kingdom and Australia often celebrate with rugby games, here in the U.S., it’s becoming a popular day for retailers to roll out after-Christmas sales.

With the arrival of Dec. 26 comes a number (27, to be exact) of click-worthy deals that bear browsing for anyone with a little after-Christmas cash burning a hole in their pocket. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals from brands like Dyson, Nordstrom, Zappos and more.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Ugg’s Nemel chukka boot in an unmissable shade of red is one of the thousands of items on sale during Nordstrom’s not-to-be-missed half-yearly clearance sale, which runs through Jan. 9. The sale will include a plethora of deals — including an extra 25% off clearance items from now until Dec. 29 — on the retailer’s vast inventory across the categories of apparel, beauty, home and lifestyle.
Shop Nordstrom
2
Amazon
Amazon
Browse Amazon’s New Year Sale landing page for savings on home splurges like Kindle e-readers, FitBit devices, Logitech gaming accessories, Marshall speakers and audio accessories, and more. We spotted these forever-popular Bose noise-canceling headphones in a stylish off-white hue for 24% off.
Shop Amazon
3
First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty
Get up to 50% off at sensitive skin-friendly First Aid Beauty now through Jan. 16. The brand is known for cult-favorite products like the AHA-infused KP Bump Eraser (which battles the uneven skin texture caused by keratosis pilaris) and the intensely moisturizing Ultra Repair Cream.
Shop First Aid Beauty
4
Zappos
Zappos
The online shoe emporium saves one of its best sales until after Christmas. Through Jan. 2, get up to 70% off select apparel and footwear like these surprisingly cool sleeping bag sneakers from Merrell.
Shop Zappos
5
GIR
GIR
HuffPost readers shopped this startup cookware brand’s cheery silicone spatula set during the holiday season. Through Dec. 30, GIR is offering 20% off sitewide with code BYE2022.
Shop Gir
6
Sephora
Sephora
Beauty Insiders can take advantage of an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20OFF. Save on kits like this value set of complexion-brightening bestsellers from beloved K-beauty brand Dr. Jart+. (You can become a Beauty Insider for free by signing up with your email at Sephora’s website.)
Shop Sephora
7
Lululemon
Lululemon
Lululemon does Boxing Day right, offering some of its top deals of the year on bestselling activewear for men and women. (It is a Canadian brand, after all.) Look out for beloved sweat-ready goods like the Instill legging on sale now through Dec. 28.
Shop Lululemon
8
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Cole Haan’s fanatically beloved footwear offers the rare combination of actual comfort and understated style. Through Dec. 30, the brand is offering up to 60% off winter styles (including an extra 20% off boots like this bestselling men’s Zerogrand Chelsea.)
Shop Cole Haan
9
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The boho lifestyle retailer is pulling out all the stops with a post-Christmas blowout on its flea market-chic home goods and romantic apparel. Now through Jan. 8, get up to 30% off select homewares (like the bestselling faux fur Sophie blanket) along with an extra 40% off sale items.
Shop Anthropologie
10
Tempur-Pedic
Dyson
Through Dec. 31, hallowed appliance brand Dyson is offering $100 off its Ball Animal 3 vacuum and $200 off the Purifier Cool air purifying fan.
Shop Dyson
11
Gravity
Gravity weighted blankets
Resting under a weighted blanket feels mighty nice, but those soothing pounds can add up to a lot of extra dollar signs. Luckily, Gravity is offering 25% off full price and 80% off sale items during its after-Christmas sale, which runs through Dec. 31. Get its classic quilted blanket in 15-, 20-, or 30-pound weights.
Shop Gravity Gravity weighted blankets
12
Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co.
Now through Dec. 31, the premium luggage and travel accessories brand will be offering 30% off sitewide. Get savings on high-performance gear like this tech-optimized messenger bag for a limited time.
Shop Herschel Supply Co.
13
360 Cookware
360 Cookware
Get a deal on this U.S.-made 8.5-inch stainless steel frying pan from 360 Cookware during the brand’s semi-annual friends and family sale. Now through Dec. 28, get up to 36% off all cookware and bakeware with code FF36.
Shop 360 Cookware
14
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic
The mattress brand’s responsive memory foam pillows, mattresses and mattress toppers are 30% off through Dec. 31 with code CLOUD30. If you’re not ready to take the plunge on a new mattress, you can add a 2- to 3-inch slab of extra-durable memory foam to your sleeping arrangement with the help of the brand's popular mattress toppers.
Shop Tempur-Pedic
15
Sijo
Sijo
Through Dec. 28, get 20% off sitewide at bedding and loungewear brand Sijo with code BOXINGDAY2022. Do not sleep (or, um, do) on the brand’s cooling tencel comforter that promises to possess a soothing weight despite its feather-light fabric composition.
Shop Sijo
16
Gravity
Kotn
Through Jan. 15, save up to 50% on men’s and women’s basics from Kotn. We’d recommend the brand’s essential sweatpants — a crowd-pleasing style with a brushed fleece interior and a 4.8-star rating.
Shop Kotn
17
Zamat
Zamat
You can get Zamat‘s ultra-ergonomically-designed cushions (like this memory foam “butterfly pillow”) for 30% off through Jan. 15 with our exclusive discount code HP30.
Shop Zamat
18
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
This classically styled over-the-knee boot and a slew of other trendy cold-weather footwear are on sale for a limited time at Vince Camuto. Now through Jan. 2, you can get up to 60% off select styles.
Shop Vince Camuto
19
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
The bamboo bedding and loungewear brand is offering 25 to 30% off during its Christmas sale, which ends Dec. 29. Get customer favorites like these luxe-looking PJs or an Oprah-approved sheet set.
Shop Cozy Earth
20
M.M.LaFleur
M.M.LaFleur
Now through Jan. 2, the stylish women’s workwear brand will be offering flash sales that rotate daily, offering 30% off a different curated collection each day. (This belted cotton-wool blend sweater jacket will be marked down Dec. 27 only.)
Shop M.M.LaFleur
21
Coco & Eve
Coco & Eve
The sun-friendly beauty brand is offering up to 50% off sitewide during its end-of-year sale. Now through Jan. 2, save on products like a bestselling tanning mousse that boasts over 3,000 reviews.
Shop Coco & Eve
22
Butter London
Butter London
Beauty enthusiasts can have a field day at Butter London’s Boxing Day sale, which offers 25% off sitewide on the brand’s makeup and nail care. Today only, you can stockpile supplies for your at-home nail salon with products like this bestselling nail-strengthening basecoat.
Shop Butter London
23
FlexFits
FlexFits
If you’re curious about switching from disposable feminine care products to the increasingly popular silicone period cup, take advantage of FlexFits’ up-to-20% off sale through Jan. 6 with code NEWYEAR20.
Shop FlexFits
24
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky’s stretchy lace thongs are longtime customer favorites. Now through Jan. 4, you can stock up on these essential undies and other intimates from the brand at its up-to-65% off clearance sale.
Shop Hanky Panky
25
Molecule
Molecule
The Michael Phelps-endorsed mattress brand is offering up to 40% off pillows, bedding, sheets, bases and mattresses (like this popular hybrid model that offers versatile support through a combination of memory foam and coil construction).
Shop Molecule
26
Mackenzie-Childs
Mackenzie-Childs
Highly recognizable home goods (including this classic check ice bucket) from heritage decor imprint Mackenzie-Childs will be up to 60% off as part of the brand’s after-holiday sale now through Jan. 8.
Shop Mackenzie-Childs
27
Numi
Numi
This loungerwear brand is offering 20% off accessories and apparel (including a long-sleeved lounge dress that could pass for Skims) through Dec. 31.
Shop Numi
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Steve Madden Fella boot

Zappos After-Christmas Boxing Day Sale

MORE IN LIFE

Religion

FYI: ‘Immaculate Conception’ Does Not Mean What You Think It Means

Relationships

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

Wellness

Holiday Magic Is Made By Women. And It’s Killing Us.

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask People Not To Share Photos Of Your Kids On Social Media

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Shopping

I Recently Lost My Mother, Here Are The Books That Helped My Process My Grief

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Shopping

Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Wellness

You Can Boost Your Endorphins Without Working Out. Here’s How.

Shopping

Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

This Is REALLY Your Last Chance To Take Advantage of Cyber Monday Deals

Relationships

The Truth About The 'Three-Date Rule'

Shopping

Breville Smart Ovens Are Up To 20% Off For A Limited Time Only

Shopping

Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

What Nutritionists Think Of TikTok Health Trends, From Healthy Coke To Lettuce Water

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Wellness

What Experts Really Think About Greens Powders

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids