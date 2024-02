Turn Your Bed Into An Actual Sanctuary With These 17 Affordable Upgrades

A projector stand you can install on headboards

For all those times you don't want to leave your bed in order to enjoy a movie or binge your favorite television series, this projector stand transforms your bedroom wall into your very own theater. Securely and quickly install the stand on the back of a headboard or nightstand without the need for drilling like typical ceiling-mounted projector stands. Its head is also adjustable 360 degrees to allow for projecting at any angle. One thing to note is that this stand doesn't come with a projector. We found this is a well-rated and compatible option , but any 1/4-screw fixed projector devices will work with this stand.