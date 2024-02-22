Turn Your Bed Into An Actual Sanctuary With These 17 Affordable Upgrades

Amazon

A Hatch sunrise lamp and alarm

This latest version of the Hatch Restore is so much more than an alarm clock: It's a bedside luxury designed to help you build a restful sleep routine from the minute the sun comes up to the time it goes down. The alarm gently wakes sleepers in a way that supports natural circadian rhythm while the dreamy bedside light can help subconsciously cue your body that it's time to fall asleep, plus it's pre-loaded with an extensive library of sleep sounds and background noises.