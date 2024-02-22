Turn Your Bed Into An Actual Sanctuary With These 17 Affordable Upgrades

There are those who use their bed for sleep and there are those who use their bed for just about every facet of life, from work to reading to hurkle-durkling — an old Swedish term newly popular on TikTok that describes an indulgent all-day lounge session.
If you consider yourself among the latter and you’re curious about all the ways you can make your bed even more of a live-in sanctuary that it already is, tuck into the list of goods just ahead.
As a proud bed-resident myself, I’ve found comfy essentials like gel-infused mattress pads, gorgeous cotton canopies, convenient rolling bed desks and more items can solidify a bed as the one place that is a true respite from the world.
