For big, loud parties and people that love to talk

If you love that Instagram Story filter where you're given a gibberish phrase that you have to say out loud, this is the game for you. It's light and quick and not too intimate, so it's great for bigger parties or hanging out with new friends you're still getting to know."So back in the day, our family played the game mad gab all the time. We loved it! When I stumbled acrossed this I couldn't wait to see if we would love it just as much. We got it for Christmas and on new years invited some close friends and family over for game night! We all laughed soooo hard and had such a good night playing it! We loved that it was more of an 'adult' version with some of the cards. I could see where overtime you may be able to memorize some of the answers especially if played frequently. We still love it and will continue to keep this one in our rotation for our 'adult' game nights!" — Denise dunn