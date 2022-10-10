Shopping
Shoessneakersboots

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Boots, ballet flats, sandals and sneakers that you can wear all day long.
Stephanie Hope
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Womens-Original-Short-Rain/dp/B06VT78693?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hunter classic wellies" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Womens-Original-Short-Rain/dp/B06VT78693?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hunter classic wellies</a>, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/comfortableshoes-TessaFlores-100622" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="pointed toe ballet flats" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/comfortableshoes-TessaFlores-100622" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pointed toe ballet flats</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Ibita-High-Ankle/dp/B08C3LLRMT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="block-heel ankle bootie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Ibita-High-Ankle/dp/B08C3LLRMT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">block-heel ankle bootie</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sorel-Kinetic-Leather-Elastic-Scalloped/dp/B07X5TY1DM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sorel&#x27;s Kinetic sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sorel-Kinetic-Leather-Elastic-Scalloped/dp/B07X5TY1DM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Sorel's Kinetic sandals</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Adidas-Womens-Grand-Court-Sneaker/dp/B09QLB8RYZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas&#x27; Grand Court sneake" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Adidas-Womens-Grand-Court-Sneaker/dp/B09QLB8RYZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633f3916e4b0e376dbffd913%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Adidas' Grand Court sneake</a>r.
Amazon, Target
Popular pairs of shoes from this list:

A lightweight walking shoe by Sketchers made with a responsive cushioning insole.

• A pair of Cole Haan mid-calf boots that offer stretch around the calf and a comfortable fit for wide feet.

• Waterproof Columbia hiking boots that have enhanced impact absorption and multi-terrain traction for safe hiking in all conditions.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change and unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
Amazon
Lace-up booties with lug-sole
Available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors.

Promising review: "These boots are made so well! They are unbelievably comfortable; there is no need to break them in. The first day wearing them I stood for several hours and had no trouble at all. These are by far my favorite boots. I will be getting more in the future." — Lisakay
$84.75+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Low-heeled straps with a supportive strap in the front
The comfort soles provide all-day support, flexibility, and cushioning. The traction sole also gives you extra stability, so won't feel like you're about to slide across the floor with every step you take. They're available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and seven colors.

Promising review: "I ordered these to wear to a wedding. I never wear high heels, so I was a little concerned they would hurt my feet or give me blisters. Surprisingly they are very comfortable!! I danced in them for hours and no aching feet and no blisters. I got so many compliments on them as well! If you are in doubt, don’t be. Just order them. You won’t regret it!" — Sherry Redman
$34.26+ at Amazon
3
Target
Simple pointed ballet flats with a soft cushioned insole
Available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and three colors.

Promising review: "Very pleased with the shoes! They have a nice, soft cushion on the bottom & they fit perfect! Not too big or small or tight. I ordered another pair because I liked them so much!" — Target customer

Promising review: "I really like these shoes. I think they’re very comfortable and easy to walk in. And they look super cute!" — Target customer
$19.99 at Target
4
www.amazon.com
A Sorel wedge bootie made with waterproof leather
Available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors.

Promising review: "I have been wanting these Sorel Wedge boots forever. A gift card solved that problem so I purchased these beauties. Just got them today and I'm in love. They are sleek and minimal with the side zipper, which adds just the right touch of chic. And they are amazingly comfortable. I don't wear 3" anything but you would never know these are 3" with the wedge heel. They make your legs look a mile long. And I swear they make my butt look good. Now, I'm likely delusional, but at age 59, I'll wear anything that makes my legs and my butt look good. I'm gonna wear these babies around the house naked they’re that good. I live in Denver so they'll be ample opportunity to wear them in the snow and everything I've read says they're great for that. I'm calling this pair my best booty boot. Buy them. You'll see." —Joangee
$99.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
Square-toe boots with a block heel and sleek design
Available in sizes 5–13 and five colors.

Promising review: "Very comfy and great looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally in. Zipper is smooth to pull up and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall very happy with this purchase." — Rebecca Henry
$69.90+ at Amazon
6
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Fuzzy Ugg slipper shoes with elastic sling back straps
Promising review: "First thing that needs to be said is that Uggs are great! They're warm, they're cozy, and you can just slide them on when you're freezing — I won't hear otherwise! They're not exactly high fashion, but they don't need to be when it's a straight-up polar vortex outside. So when I saw these Ugg slipper slides with an elastic back, I just had to buy a pair. I don't know what it is about them I find the cutest: the slightly sporty elastic, the Michelin Man–esque plush rolls on top, or the chunky bottoms that give you a little extra height. AND they have all the comfort of a slip-on slide, but without the feeling that your foot is going to fall out any second.

"They have a hard sole, so you can wear them as indoor slippers, half-indoor-half-outdoor take-out-the-trash shoes, or real regular shoes (aka what I'm going to use them for). When it's still warmish out, I'm going to wear them with my toes poking through, but they're also going to be *so* cute with socks (team socks + sandals 'til I die!!!!!). And they're SO SOFT AND COMFY! I'm prepared to live in these all fall. Paired with leggings and a blazer? It's the perfect 'Ugh, I can barely make today happen' work outfit. I honestly want to get another pair in another of the cute colors...or the leopard print. Oh, and just FYI, I ended up sizing down in these!" – Maitland Quitmeyer, Buzzfeed Shopping editor
$99.95 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pair of Sorel strappy and funky sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors.

Promising review: "Just perfect! I love these! They're so comfortable. I can walk a mile and more in these." — Carolyn O.
$73.10+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
Steve Madden slip-on loafers with a buckle detail
Available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" — Pat J.
$43.76+ at Amazon
9
Zou Xou / Etsy
A cut-out mule elegantly designed to be a more sophisticated version of a flat
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black- and woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes in Argentina since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39. available in European sizes 36–42.

Promising review: "These shoes are very high quality and feel like butter every time I put them on. They only took two wears to break in and are one of the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned." — gingerbread24
$249 at Etsy
10
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
Colombia hiking boots that are waterproof and lightweight
Available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and eight colors.

Promising review: "Before I got these shoes, I used to have a pair of Merrell's that I found were just way too awkward and clunky for me to walk in. I finally bit the bullet and bought these Columbia boots, and it was the best decision I have made! They're incredibly comfortable and provide so much support around my ankles. I love that they're waterproof, so I don't have to tread lightly through mud or water — I just stomp right through! I've worn them in short four-mile hikes and long 14-mile hikes, and they've been equally comfortable in both!" –– Stephanie Hope, Buzzfeed Shopping

Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
$60+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Scalloped ballet flats with a stay-cool insole
Not only do these shoes have an air-cooled memory foam cushioned insole for maximum comfort, but the knit woven fabric around the shoe is super soft and stretchable so it forms with your foot rather than constricting it. Available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and seven colors.

Promising review: "Super comfy! I wear them to work. After eight hours still like walking on clouds! I usually wear Tom's Jutti's, but these are actually way more comfortable! I like the color it goes with pretty much anything!" — D79
$39.95+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
Sleek and versatile slip-on mules
The soft PU leather provides smooth and flexible comfort with every way you move in them. available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.

Promising review: "I really love these shoes! They're very comfortable, and I got so many compliments on the pattern! I usually wear mostly black, so these were the perfect little pop of fun!" — Jenn Kort
$37.21+ at Amazon
13
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
Classic Bean boots for all types of messy weather
Available in sizes 5–11, three widths, and three colors.

Promising review: "I am a big fan of my Bean boots! They're comfortable and look so stylish in the fall, especially if you live in the Northeast — they're a must-have! I have gone on a couple of small easy hikes in these, but I would probably not wear them for anything harder." –– Stephanie Hope, Buzzfeed Shopping

Promising review: "I got these boots four years ago and being from Texas, I didn't think I'd have much need for a winter boot, but boy was I wrong. I have a pair of rain boots that cost a pretty penny that have sat in the back of my closet since I got these. They are perfect for the rain, snow, or cold. The leather upper has started to wear beautifully and I can say that without a doubt, these will be my go-to boots for the rest of my life." — TheTexan
$149 at L.L. Bean
14
Nisola
A pair of sleek Chelsea boots with memory foam insoles
Nisolo is a small business that sells ethically created, sustainable footwear. These ankle-high booties have a memory foam, five-layer, cushioned insoles and are available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful boots and comfortable right out of the box. They fit true to size. Like most of my Nisolo boots, I wore them around the house with thick socks for a couple of hours to get them a little softer. This pair was so comfortable that I quickly forgot I was wearing new boots! I like the casual look of the lighter grained sole of these and the rubber anti-skid sole will be great in the winter months. They are perfect casual boot. I’m a huge fan of Nisolo shoes for look, quality, and sustainability practices and they’ve once again impressed me with these." — Julie J.
$200 at Nisolo
15
Amazon
100% genuine leather Chelsea boots
Thursday Boot Company is a small business specializing in created high quality footwear that'll not only stand the test of time, but will look fabulous while doing it. These boots are available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors.

Promising review: "Everyone — EVERYONE — at the place I work wears some type of Chelsea boot, ranging from the flashy to the more functional. I wanted something that was both sleek and professional as well as sturdy for walking 40 min in the rain every day, and these shoes fit the bill perfectly! Time will tell, but so far they seem to be waterproof as well as slip-resistant. I normally wear a 7–7.5 and sized up to an 8. It's roomy enough for thick socks, but close fitting enough without. No ankle chafing either! I'm very pleased with these shoes!!" — Danielle

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable boots I've ever owned, and I've owned a LOT of boots. I just bought my second pair because my old ones are starting to show wear after 18 months of hard use, and now I'll have a pair for getting dirty and a pair for town. They take a little breaking in (I can tell, because my old ones are way softer than my new ones), but that just means they're quality leather." — Lori
$160 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pair of budget-friendly boots with a chunky heel
Available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors.

Promising review: "I really like these shoes a lot. They're incredibly comfortable for being heeled boots and I can stand in them all day at work. While I've only gone through one winter with these so far (in Chicago), they still look great! I also sprayed them with water protectant and it didn't affect the suede material at all, so I would 10/10 recommend these." — Sarasri
$29.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pair of Dansko Mary Jane-style clogs
These clogs have a dual density EVA footbed with memory foam for cushioning and support and are available in sizes 5.5–12 and two colors.

Promising review: "I broke my foot 37 years ago, and it left me with a bump/deformed foot, so I can only wear Mary Jane type shoes. These are so comfortable, so stylish, and so quiet for clog-type shoes! I have tried other more expensive clog-type nursing shoes, and they do not come close to the comfort of Dansko shoes! I love them!!!" — Amazon customer
$139.95+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
Cole Haan mid-calf boots with stretch across the calf
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and in two colors.

Promising review: "This is a very comfortable boot — especially as I have a hard time finding boots/shoes that fit around the width of my foot. Plus there's a little padding on the bottom so the strike on the ground is a bit cushioned. What a great find." — NF
$75+ at Amazon
19
DuoBoots
A pair of wide-calf-friendly boots that fit just below the knee
Available in sizes 5–12 and eight calf widths.

Promising review: "I got a pair of these for my sister-in-law who every year complained about never being able to find boots that fit her wider calves. She did the Find Your Fit test to figure out which size would be the best fit for her, chose a pair, and is absolutely obsessed. She gushes about how comfortable and stylish they are and is so ecstatic to finally have a pair she can zip all the way up!" – Stephanie Hope, Buzzfeed Shopping
$230 at DuoBoots
20
www.amazon.com
A pair of stylish red '60s style booties
Available in sizes 5–12 and 15 colors.

Promising review: "I'm not a heel wearer. I have flat feet — no arch whatsoever. I ordered these booties in the color red and received so many compliments. I wanted something cute, fierce, and comfortable, and these booties did just that! PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO BUY!" — Leslie
$32.99+ at Amazon
21
Free People
Western-style boots with a low heel
Available in sizes 6–11 and 14 colors.

Promising review: "You will love these boots!! They are absolutely gorgeous! I wore them straight out of the box to the state fair. My feet were comfortable the whole time except the last hour. I was walking around for four hours! Buy these boots!!!" — Fashionprincess
$328 at Free People
22
Urban Outfitters
Platform Mary Jane heels that are surprisingly comfortable
Available in sizes 6–10 and two colors.

Promising review: "Shoes are true to size and fit comfortably! I love them so much!
$69 at Urban Outfitters
23
www.amazon.com
Skechers walking shoes that are lightweight and cushioned
These comfy baddies have responsive cushioning that's literally designed to make walking your new favorite activity. The mesh upper also allows for maximum breathability and flexibility. Available in sizes 5-13, narrow and wide sizes, and 27 colors.

Promising review: "I have feet that are always in pain- bunions, hammer toe, arthritis from prior breaks. These shoes are so comfortable I bought them in 3 colors. When I am walking around in these shoes, the pain is hardly noticeable. I highly recommend them." — Jeanine
$28.67+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Low wedge flats with an ankle strap
Available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors.

Promising review: "I went through many options for black flats before stumbling upon this one. I'm so glad I did! It's been almost a month now, and the quality is good for the price. Comfortable and seems like you don't really need to break them in. They look realllllly cute and go with almost anything." — Karin Krisdiva
$19.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
Classic Hunter rain wellies in a ton of colors
Available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors.

Promising review: "Love these boots. Totally worth the investment. I usually wear a 9–10 and I ordered the 10. I'm glad I did, definitely feel comfortable and have enough room to add the boot socks. I have fairly large calves and these are not too tight at all, which is usually a concern for me with boots. The green is lovely and true to the picture. When wearing them you can tell they are sturdy. The tread on the bottom is amazing also, and you don't feel like you're going to slip in the rain while wearing." — Samantha Leigh

$69+ at Amazon
26
Dr. Marten's
Chunky Doc Martens combat boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.

Promising review: "The leather is so beautiful, of excellent quality & so soft. They were extremely comfortable first time I wore them for several hours walking around the city. I had no blisters from them. I feel like they were made for my feet!!!!" — Suzy R.
$143+ at Amazon
27
www.instagram.com
Sam Edelman combat boots with a supportive stretch ankle
Available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors.

Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" — Ben West
$49.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
Adidas Grand Court sneakers that come in 55 different color sets
These sneakers have a "cloudfoam" midsole for step-in comfort and serious cushioning. They are also available in sizes 4.5–11 and 55 colors.

Promising reviews: "I am in love with these shoes. Not only are they extremely cool, but they are extremely comfortable!" — Njenks817

Promising review: "This sneaker was everything I hoped for and so much more. They are now my favorite shoe. The leather wipes clean, the width is roomy but not too roomy, and the inside of the shoes are like a pillow for my feet. The arch is not really supportive, but I'm wearing them as a casual shoes, not for working out. The only actual issue I had was a one-day break-in of the heel of the shoe. It was rubbing the back of my heel. I solved it by pulling back on them several times throughout the day, and they were perfect from then on. I want more colors. Buy this shoe!" — KAL Bear
$40+ at Amazon
