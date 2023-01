Comfee 360-degree dual spray portable dishwasher

This machine gives you the option to connect directly to your existing faucet using the included attachment hose and adapter, or to use the built-in 5-liter tank for an independent operation. This compact, single-shelf dishwasher by Comfee has six cleaning programs, including an extra drying mode, a sanitizing steam function and a normal mode that utilizes a 360-degree spray for thorough cleaning."It is so easy and so efficient. It fits perfectly on my counter. Pouring the water in has this genius little removable water guide (trough) so you can put it under a cabinet and still pour water in easily. I love it because I don’t have to deal with hooking up and unhooking up to my sink faucet so It doesn’t tie up my sink while it runs. You just pour in 6 L of water and hit start. Although if you want to hook it up to the sink faucet you have that option. The hose to do that is included and it’s also very easy. You can arrange it to drain into your sink or into a bucket or dish pan. It is SO easy to use and it cleans the dishes. Amazing. And the part that I love the most, is that the UV-C Sanitation means that I don’t have to get squeamish now when other people use my dishes." –– Jessica T.