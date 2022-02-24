Studies suggest that your regular brushing and flossing habits can impact more than just what is going on with your teeth and gums. They can even possibly influence the health of your heart and determine your risk for more chronic conditions down the road.

That being said, brushing your teeth isn’t always the most enjoyable part of your day, especially in recent times when you might be staying home a lot more often. It can be easy to skip that recommended time with the brush and paste.

According to the Oral Health Foundation, electric toothbrushes can be more effective in eliminating plaque buildup, preventing tooth decay and leaving behind healthier gums.

If you’re still using a manual toothbrush or just want to stop cringing each time you hit the dentist’s chair, see below for some of the highest rated electric toothbrushes on the market, plus what reviewers had to say about them.

