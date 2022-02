The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power electric toothbrush

According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to five times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features two setting intensities and also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.65,649"Life-changing is an overused marketing buzzword, but this thing has been exactly that for me. It reversed my periodontal disease. It has saved me thousands in costly dental work. It has made my hygienist the single most bored woman on the planet, because there is simply no plaque or tartar left to clean, to the point my dentist said I only need to come in yearly as opposed to the usual every 6 months. This removes plaque and tartar that a manual toothbrush can't. I don't care how good your technique is. I don't even care if you're an actual dentist using a manual toothbrush. It cannot and does not remove as much plaque as this electric toothbrush does. Did I mention the battery life is amazing? I travel for a living. Sometimes for weeks at a time. This thing lasts me 24+ brushes on a single charge. Cannot recommend enough." — C

You can also find a pack of eight replacement brush heads for $15.67