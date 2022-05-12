Relationships

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

These are the winners of an annual engagement photography contest — and they're stunning.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Some couples skip the engagement photo shoot because they think it will be corny or awkward. But these award-winning images show just how fun, creative and romantic these shoots can be.

Wedding-planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photography” contest on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 4,000 images; 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve rounded up 21 stand-out photos from the bunch. To see the collection in full, head over to Junebug Weddings.

1
Payton Wilson | Payton Marie Photography
2
Edward Winter / READYLUCK
3
Liat Aharoni | Liat Aharoni Photography
4
Eshant Raju Oguri | Eshantrajuphotography
5
Vasilis Liappis | 2p_weddings
6
Jessie Lyee | Jessielyee Photography
7
Kristi Boatright | Stori Photos
8
Bego Avila | Begography
9
Valerie Fernandez | Salt & Shores Photography
10
Adriana Morais | Adriana Morais Photography
11
Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography
12
Helena and Laurent Martin | Helena and Laurent Photography
13
Leah Miessler | Leah Miessler Photography, LLC
14
Inna Yasinska | Inna Yasinska Photography
15
Alina Kay | Alina Kay Photography
16
Jackson Leong | Plan A Production
17
Lukas Piatek | Lukas Piatek Photography
18
Johanna Grzonka | Finn & The Fox Photography
19
Marcella Laine
20
Orlando Suares | Viridian Images Photography
21
Haley Hawn | Haley Hawn Photo

Best Wedding Photos of 2021

Popular in the Community

Photographywedding photographyengagements

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Can’t Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here’s What To Do (And Not Do).

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Wellness

What Are Uterine Fibroids? Symptoms And Risk Factors You Should Know.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Money

Bitcoin Tumbles In Wild Week For Cryptocurrency

Parenting

Baby Formula Shortage Inspiring Interest In Milk Banks

Style & Beauty

Does Perfume Go Bad? Here's What You Need To Know

Shopping

26 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Actually Swear By

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'

Shopping

The Genius Summer Accessory You Had No Idea You Were Missing

Shopping

This $15 Lip Jelly Is The Perfect Nude Gloss For Women Of Color

Food & Drink

This James Beard Nominee Started Her Restaurant By Googling 'How Do You Start A Food Business'

Shopping

31 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

33 Spring Pieces That Don’t Have Floral Patterns

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting San Francisco

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave

Shopping

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Cookware Brand Just Launched Two New Colors With A Beloved Celeb

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

Your Perfume Stash Isn't Complete Without These Unisex Scents

Shopping

Keep Your Feet Comfy And Blister-Free With Spring's Biggest Shoe Trend: Loafers

Parenting

How Soon Is Too Soon To Become Attached To Your New Partner’s Children?

Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support

Food & Drink

Are Carrageenan And Other Ingredients In Non-Dairy Milks As Bad As People Say?

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grills For Summer, According To Reviews

Shopping

Breathable Women's Pants To Help You Nail The Coastal Grandmother Look

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Work/Life

8 Of The Biggest Signs Your New Boss May Be Toxic

Shopping

The Must-Have Items From The Home Edit Collection At Walmart

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now