Rocky Mountain National Park

Mark Newman via Getty Images

“When thinking about the best national parks to visit with kids, we look for parks that offer a variety of hiking trails ― both in terms of difficulty and also scenery, as well as parks with fun seasonal features, on-site kid-friendly lodging and nearby activities available for families,” Prakash said. “Rocky Mountain National Park is a great option for families because kids can spot wildlife, hike, play in the lake and more, while parents appreciate the opportunity to stay in Estes Park or in one of the on-site cabins. Plus, the area offers a variety of fun things to do for all ages.”



She recommended checking on any permit and reservation requirements and booking those well in advance while planning a visit to the Colorado site.



“We recommend that families travel to national parks during the off-season when they can,” Prakash added. “National parks are fantastic for holiday and spring break trips because they are less crowded and, for many parks, the weather is milder and more comfortable for outdoor activities.”