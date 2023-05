The Best National Parks To Visit With Kids

Yellowstone National Park

Photography by Deb Snelson via Getty Images

“For a great kid-friendly park, I immediately think of the world’s first national park, Yellowstone ,” said Jim Pattiz, the other co-founder of More Than Just Parks. “Steeped in history and natural beauty, this venerated park more than lives up to the hype, especially with kids.”He touted the large number of developed amenities, such as bathrooms, lodges, gift shops, visitor centers, restaurants and gas stations, which help take the stress out of a vacation with restless kids.“Short hiking trails, big wildlife factor and geological wonders abound,” said Janel Jensen, a travel program manager for REI Adventures . “Towering mountains, dense forests and craggy canyons provide an otherworldly landscape. There are many ways that families can enjoy the park ― by backcountry, lake, thermal features or even a cruise on Lake Yellowstone to see a shipwreck. Kids love volcanoes, and seismic and volcanic action can be viewed in all its forms ― vents, gurgling mud pots, 500 geysers and more. Having a couple geysers on a specific timetable helps with planning naps and meals.”She also praised the excellent animal spotting opportunities in the park, which straddles parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.“Yellowstone is often called the American Serengeti due to the largest concentrations of wildlife in the United States, including elk, bears, bighorn sheep and 1,000-pound bison,“Jensen said. “There are lots of places to fish in calm and shallow rivers and streams. Not to mention that kids 15 and younger don’t need a license.”