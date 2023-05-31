The Best National Parks To Visit With Kids

As we approach the summer travel season, many American families are planning special trips to their favorite beach towns, famous cities and even international destinations. But for others, the perfect family vacation involves exploring the great outdoors and doing it right here in our own backyards.
National parks have reported record numbers of visitors in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. They offer breathtaking views, wildlife-watching opportunities, enjoyable hikes and more. And although all national parks provide something for kids to enjoy, some parks are better than others when it comes to visiting with your little ones.
We asked seasoned national park visitors and family travel experts to share which of the 63 U.S. national parks they think are best to visit with children. Read on for 10 national parks (and one national monument) to add to your kid-friendly vacation bucket list.