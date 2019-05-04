The Netflix highlight: “Tuca & Bertie,” Season 1.

Premise: Two city-dwelling women juggle their friendship with romantic partners, jobs and general urban malaise. The duo has a dynamic in which Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) is a high-energy extrovert and Bertie (Ali Wong) is a more bookish introvert. All the characters are anthropomorphic animals.

Sum-up: I just ranked this as the second-best Netflix Original show in 2019 so far. Creator Lisa Hanawalt reused her drawing aesthetic from “BoJack Horseman” for this show, but pushes and breaks the concept in fun ways. While “BoJack” operates with a somewhat realistic world, the “Tuca & Bertie” characters can bend and rip apart to service absurd jokes (like Bertie’s breast leaving her body and developing a new personality), but then return to whole without other characters blinking an eye. Ultimately, the female friendship between Tuca and Bertie anchors this, but the show has plenty of creative jokes to elevate that central narrative.