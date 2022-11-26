17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Are you a parent looking to make your life easier and save money? Well, great! Target’s Black Friday sale event has just what you’re looking for (like always): great parenting deals you definitely want to take advantage of! Check out some of the best deals for parents available now.
1
45% off Monopoly
2
30% off a Graco convertible car seat
3
50% off an Amazon Fire Kids tablet
4
45% off a Lenovo 14" Chromebook
5
21% off a set of eight bandana drool bibs
6
25% off a Lego Star Wars Boba Fett lunch box
7
50% off a pair of wireless headphones specifically designed for kids
8
30% off a wireless video doorbell
9
25% off a deluxe activity gym play mat
10
33% off a Ninja professional blender duo
11
28% off an all-in-one printer
12
25% off a pair of pacifier clips to put an end to lost binkies once and for all
13
38% off a iRobot Roomba
14
26% off a Razor electric scooter
15
30% off a boys' shark pizza pajamas set
16
25% off a Gabby's Dollhouse insulated tumbler
17
A reversible bedding set with a fun and colorful car print