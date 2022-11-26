17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Save on car seats, kids' electronics, toys, and more.
Cierra Cowan

Are you a parent looking to make your life easier and save money? Well, great! Target’s Black Friday sale event has just what you’re looking for (like always): great parenting deals you definitely want to take advantage of! Check out some of the best deals for parents available now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
45% off Monopoly
Promising review: "Always a fun family game! Lots of life lessons learned through playing..........a CLASSIC for sure!" — RKBee
$11 at Target (originally $19.99)
2
Target
30% off a Graco convertible car seat
Promising review: "Went back to this carseat for my second child. We had a temporary one I couldn't stand. I couldn't wait to replace it with this one. Installing was much easier. Better tech on the straps makes a world of difference. Adjustments are easier as they grow." — HollandOrchid
$153.99 at Target (originally $219.99)
3
Target
50% off an Amazon Fire Kids tablet
Promising review: "We love kindles. My oldest has had one since she was about four and still has one (she's 10). We bought this one for my second kindle lover and it's great. No adds, all age-appropriate content! I don't worry when they are using these kindles." — ARod89
$54.99 (originally $109.99)
4
Target
45% off a Lenovo 14" Chromebook
Promising review: "I highly recommend this chromebook for a student. My son loves it! It's absolutely great for school, has good storage space and it's super fast." — Yomi
$179.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
5
Target
21% off a set of eight bandana drool bibs
Promising review: "My daughter is a chronic puker and these bibs were perfect. Even if she spit up massively on the bib they were never wet on the backside and saved a lot of her outfits. Might just have to order more!" — Lynn
$22.96 at Target (originally $28.96)
6
Target
25% off a Lego Star Wars Boba Fett lunch box
Maybe they'll finally eat the lunch you painstakingly packed for them if it means getting to show off this epic bounty hunter.
$14.99 at Target (originally $19.99)
7
Target
50% off a pair of wireless headphones specifically designed for kids
Promising review: "I really love these blue tooth headphones! Wireless or can be used with wire. Connection is great, tells you connected, tells you battery life, has volume limit control. My toddlers walks all around the house with them on while connected to his iPad. Great idea! They fit right over his small ears. One ear piece stopped playing sound/working… so I need to return and get a new set. Other than issue, these headphones are a must buy. My son is 3.5, and it’s changed everything having no wire! Don’t wait. GET THEM !!!!" — TFig
$17.49 at Target (originally $34.99
8
Target
30% off a wireless video doorbell
Promising review: "We love our ring doorbell. The video/audio is so clear and this doorbell does everything that we were expecting. Highly recommended." — Sonia
$139.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
9
Target
25% off a deluxe activity gym play mat
It comes with different toys, (including a mirror), a grip teether, adjustable arches, and plenty of songs and activities to stimulate and enrich your little one's developmental environment. Added bonus, the mat can be used as a changing pad.
$52.49 at Target (originally $69.99)
10
Target
33% off a Ninja professional blender duo
Promising review: "My entire family loves it….My 13 year old daughter was the first to make smoothies and they were delicious… Easy cleanup. I do recommend that you be very careful with the blades because they are very sharp… I had a little boo-boo, as the parent, but overall, we love it.. Please, enjoy your smoothies!" — Tkjoy
$99.99 at Target (originally $149.99)
11
Target
28% off an all-in-one printer
This device is perfect if your kid is always needing to print school projects and assignments. It prints, scans, and copies all without cartridges — it uses specially designed ink bottles, a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic cartridges, so you can feel less wasteful when they inevitably print it wrong five times.
$179.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
12
Target
25% off a pair of pacifier clips to put an end to lost binkies once and for all
Promising review: "These clips are great. They stay attached to clothing really well but they also don’t leave a mark. My baby can bite on the silicone beads when she’s teething. And I like that the clip itself is covered with a silicone piece so it’s soft and doesn’t bump her. Matches the comfy cubs pacifiers too for a cohesive look!" — Rachel S
$14.95 at Target (originally $19.99)
13
Target
38% off a iRobot Roomba
Promising review: "This is the best invention. It picks up so much dog hair and makes my life so easy. My 7 year old likes to follow it around too…lol!" — Diona
$174.99 at Target (originally $279.99)
14
Target
26% off a Razor electric scooter
Promising review: "Great! My twins are having a blast with this e-scooter!" — msaulo
$99.99 at Target (originally $134.99)
15
target
30% off a boys' shark pizza pajamas set
Promising review: "So soft and cozy, my kids love these pajamas." — AnjelBee
$8.40 at Target (originally $12)
16
Target
25% off a Gabby's Dollhouse insulated tumbler
Promising review: "My preschooler just started school and they recommended to have a water bottle to bring back and forth to school and home. My daughter immediately grabbed the cup saying “I love this one”! She’s been drinking more from this cup with tons of water! We love this cup because it doesn’t leak in her bag at all! We also love anything Gabby Dollhouse too!" — MCBieber
$9.74 at Target (originally $12.99)
17
Target
A reversible bedding set with a fun and colorful car print
Promising review: "I love this bedding set and ended up purchasing two sets nearly two years apart when I had to create a shared room for two young boys in a small space. It’s durable, soft, and warm and the style can grow with the boys without feeling too childish." — Willcan
$31.49+ at Target (originally $41.99+)
