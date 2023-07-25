The blistering heat currently facing much of the world has us all dripping in sweat from sunup to sundown, but that isn’t stopping writers and actors currently on strike from gathering to protest unfair compensation in Hollywood — and that includes A-list actor Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” star rolled up to the picket lines to support her fellow artists while rocking the must-have accessory of the summer season: a portable, electric neck fan.

And judging from the photos she posted on Instagram, it worked. She looks cool as a cucumber and sweat-free, so she can put her energy and focus into the task at hand: fighting corporate greed (while inspiring us all to jump on the neck fan bandwagon).

Advertisement

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o joined SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on July 20, 2023 in New York City.

If, like us, you’re also desperate to get a bit of relief from the relentless heat, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of highly-rated electric neck fans — including the one that we’re pretty sure Nyong’o is sporting — to help you keep cool while on the go.

They’re sleek, effective and, dare we say, stylish. But most importantly, they’re all designed to give you instant relief from this punishing hot weather and humidity. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself, because there’s no end in sight to these extremely high temps.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.