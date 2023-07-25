Shopping travelsummerfans

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/CIVPOWER-360%C3%82%C2%B0Cooling-Adjustment-Rechargeable-Indoor-White/dp/B0963TNK19?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Civpower personal cooling fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CIVPOWER-360%C3%82%C2%B0Cooling-Adjustment-Rechargeable-Indoor-White/dp/B0963TNK19?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Civpower personal cooling fan</a>, what we think is <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bladeless-Portable-Personal-Rechargeable-Traveling/dp/B098K83GKL?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nyong&#x27;o&#x27;s neck fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bladeless-Portable-Personal-Rechargeable-Traveling/dp/B098K83GKL?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nyong'o's neck fan</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bladeless-Rechargeable-Adjustable-Hand-free-Certified/dp/B08XQB2M9R?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Comlife bladeless neck fan." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bladeless-Rechargeable-Adjustable-Hand-free-Certified/dp/B08XQB2M9R?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64bfdd9de4b00356919b21dc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Comlife bladeless neck fan.</a>
The blistering heat currently facing much of the world has us all dripping in sweat from sunup to sundown, but that isn’t stopping writers and actors currently on strike from gathering to protest unfair compensation in Hollywood — and that includes A-list actor Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” star rolled up to the picket lines to support her fellow artists while rocking the must-have accessory of the summer season: a portable, electric neck fan.

And judging from the photos she posted on Instagram, it worked. She looks cool as a cucumber and sweat-free, so she can put her energy and focus into the task at hand: fighting corporate greed (while inspiring us all to jump on the neck fan bandwagon).

Lupita Nyong'o joined SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on July 20, 2023 in New York City.
If, like us, you’re also desperate to get a bit of relief from the relentless heat, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of highly-rated electric neck fans — including the one that we’re pretty sure Nyong’o is sporting — to help you keep cool while on the go.

They’re sleek, effective and, dare we say, stylish. But most importantly, they’re all designed to give you instant relief from this punishing hot weather and humidity. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself, because there’s no end in sight to these extremely high temps.

1
Amazon
Amacool bladeless neck fan
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

We're 99% certain this is the sleek, lightweight fan worn by actor Lupita Nyong'o. It is available in three colors and has two bladeless turbo motors that whip air around so that you don't have to stress about your hair getting caught in any blades. It has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 9 hours and can be easily recharged with a USB cable. You can adjust the neck so that it fits well, while the flexible silicone cover helps to maintain both durability and comfort.

Promising review: "We purchased these for our Disney World vacation, knowing it would be very hot in July. On our 1st day, the temperature hit 98F, my son and I started using ours, but the wife didn't want to use hers. On the 2nd day again, the temperature hit 98F, but this time, I was able to convince the wife to use hers; needless to say, she used it the rest of the week. Walking around Disney, I noticed several different brands of these neck bands, but ours seemed better because this brand allows you to adjust the size quickly. Far as the battery on my 1st day, I used the first setting most of the time, but for about 2 hours, I used the second setting, and I got 10 hours of constant use. My son only used the 1st setting lasted over 11 hours and still had battery life back to the resort. So, for the batch we received, I can say you would get around 12+ hours of use on setting 1 (amazing), and for setting 2, you probably get 7-8 hours; setting 3 you would probably get 4-6 hours.. My suggestion would be to wait until about 1 to 2 pm when the heat starts to get nasty and be cool the rest of the day." — Moparjo
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Jisulife portable neck fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

HuffPost readers can't get enough of this slim portable neck fan, and it just so happens to be up to 40% off right now. Currently available in five colors, this bladeless and wireless fan couldn't be easier to use. Simply put it around your neck and choose one of the three wind settings: weak wind, natural wind or strong wind. This rechargeable fan is built with 78 ventilation holes and has a battery life of 4-16 hours, depending on which wind setting you’re using. It comes with a USB-C charging cable.

Promising review: "I work in a nursing home and they keep the temperature warmer than in most places because elderly people get very cold even in the scorching summer heat. This thing has been amazing. I was so uncomfortable sweating all the time at work and this neck fan works SO WELL. LIFESAVER! The battery life is pretty good as well. So happy with this purchase.” — Jennifer"
$23.99+ at Amazon (originally $39.99)
3
Amazon
Outxe personal mini-fan necklace
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you prefer something that can be handheld or hands-free like the others, then look no further than this versatile mini-fan necklace. It's available in two colors, has three adjustable speeds and is compact enough to pop into your purse when not in use. It has a rechargeable USB battery that lasts up to 12 hours and is light enough to wear comfortably around your neck without tugging.

Promising review: "Took this fan to Africa- phenomenal fan- was able to hike with this around my neck and was definitely a life saver!!!! Even used this in the airport because the airports were so hot." — Hearttart14
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Jisulife portable and flexible bladeless neck fan
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

If you have a wider neck or want a fan that's flexible enough to pack down into different shapes, you may prefer this adjustable flexible-band option from Jisulife, a brand that makes a HuffPost reader-loved neck fan above. It has two wide air outlets on each side plus four speed options, and each of the two fan heads can be rotated a full 360 degrees so you can direct the cool breeze where you need it most. The USB-rechargeable battery can last up to 8 hours. HuffPost editor Janie Campbell has one and loves it.

Promising review: "What I love about this is the flexibility of the wrap band and the thin band. I tried others that look like a thick headband and did not find it comfortable around the neck. This is much better however, the trade off is, you only feel air from the 2 ends whereas the thick ones have air throughout. Still good and folds up nicely. You also can’t hear the air flow unless it is around your neck and right up against your ears. So if you are in a public space, no need to worry it will disturb your neighbors." — L Li
Taupe: $13.79+ at Amazon with coupon (originally $22.99)Green and gray: $22.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Comlife bladeless neck fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Available in three colors, this breezy fan has a long battery life, delivering up to 9 hours of cooling wind. It has a safe bladeless design, adjustable speeds and is whisper-quiet.

Promising review: "This fan is LIFE!! I’m not prone to giving false compliments, so believe me when I say you NEED this fan. I’ve bought 3. My husband wears his while cutting the grass or working outside. We live in a southern Hot & Humid area and these are perfect at keeping your body temperature cool in miserable hot conditions. I do sports photography, and I wear mine while standing for hours at a time in the blazing sun taking pictures. Bought one for my sister in law who likes to walk in the park and hike. USB rechargeable. The charge lasts a long time and is so much better than replacing batteries. The quality of construction is there as well. Easy to store in the outside pocket of a backpack. Great gift also." — All_S@ints
$31.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Penkou electric neck fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Available in 10 colors, this bladeless fan has three speeds and 360-degree air flow. It's lightweight, quiet and is made with durable and safe materials that won't harm your skin even after hours of wear.

Promising review: "This is lightweight and quiet. I had to order another one because my corgi won’t give it back. I put it on her for fun, but she loves it. Goes for walks and just hangs around the front yard in it. Amazing." — Frances Calzadillas
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Comlife portable neck fan
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Those with shorter hair might enjoy the strong wind from this portable neck band fan. It has three blades on each fan, is quiet and can be adjusted so you get the blast of air right where you want it. It has three speed options and a long battery life.

Promising review: "I read lots of reviews for this fan before I purchased 2 of them in red. I am so happy with them! They are fantastic! So easy to charge and it stays charged for a long time. It of course depends on what setting you have it on. I have mostly used them indoors and had them on the 2nd or 3rd speed. It gives off a really nice breeze. After 4 hours of constant use the battery has only been down 25%. There are 4 lights to show the battery charge. I like these fans so much I ordered 2 more! So now I have 4 of them. I plan on giving 2 away as gifts. ... I highly recommend them! Of course you need to make sure to keep your hair pulled back so it doesn't get caught in the blades." — Dolly's mom
$19.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Gulaki bladeless portable neck fan
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Available in four different colors, this neck fan has a chic gold rim around the front, giving it an almost luxurious vibe. Bid adieu to hot flashes and sweaty summer days thanks to its three adjustable speeds and long battery life while enjoying its fun LED lights.

Promising review: "I used it ever day during our vacation in the caribbean. This neck fan really helped with the heat wave and high temperatures. I was able to stay outside longer just because I was using this fan. I highly recommend it." — David
$25.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Scurry neck fan with LED lights
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Here's another highly-rated and popular option for those who prefer a rotatable double fan with blades. It has LED lights which makes it convenient while walking or reading at night, a strong wind and adjustable speed levels. It has a USB charger and can hold a charge up to 10 hours.

Promising review: "These are great. I've bought so many because I keep gifting them to friends. Everyone who tries them is amazed at how cool they make you feel. Long battery life." — SwimmR
$12.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Civpower portable neck fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The headphone-like design of this portable neck fan makes it as discreet as it is powerful. It can be charged with a USB cable, comes in nine cool colors and has a bladeless design that will cool you down quickly and efficiently.

Promising review: "Ok so I am a breast cancer survivor and thanks to the medications I am now menopausal which means hot flashes, made even worse by the medications I have to take. Had reconstructive surgery a few months back and I knew the hospital room was going to be hot after surgery to aid with the skin flaps and good circulation. For someone with hot flashes this scenario is a nightmare! I bought this to use while hospitalized hoping it would help. Soooo glad I bought this because it is amazing! I really don’t know how I would have survived 5 days in a super hot room without this. This fan really does help cool you and the battery life is great. This thing is sturdy and has survived my kids using it and dropping it. We are experiencing a gross hot summer and it has once again helped tremendously. I will be ordering 2 more for my kids because they love it!" — NMRN
$31.99 at Amazon
