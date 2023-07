Amacool bladeless neck fan

: 4.4 out of 5 starsWe're 99% certain this is the sleek, lightweight fan worn by actor Lupita Nyong'o. It is available in three colors and has two bladeless turbo motors that whip air around so that you don't have to stress about your hair getting caught in any blades. It has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 9 hours and can be easily recharged with a USB cable. You can adjust the neck so that it fits well, while the flexible silicone cover helps to maintain both durability and comfort.: "We purchased these for our Disney World vacation, knowing it would be very hot in July. On our 1st day, the temperature hit 98F, my son and I started using ours, but the wife didn't want to use hers. On the 2nd day again, the temperature hit 98F, but this time, I was able to convince the wife to use hers; needless to say, she used it the rest of the week. Walking around Disney, I noticed several different brands of these neck bands, but ours seemed better because this brand allows you to adjust the size quickly. Far as the battery on my 1st day, I used the first setting most of the time, but for about 2 hours, I used the second setting, and I got 10 hours of constant use. My son only used the 1st setting lasted over 11 hours and still had battery life back to the resort. So, for the batch we received, I can say you would get around 12+ hours of use on setting 1 (amazing), and for setting 2, you probably get 7-8 hours; setting 3 you would probably get 4-6 hours.. My suggestion would be to wait until about 1 to 2 pm when the heat starts to get nasty and be cool the rest of the day." — Moparjo