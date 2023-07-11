ShoppingPrime Day 2023

Even If You’re Thinking, 'Ugh, Another Prime Day,' We Think You’ll Find Something To Buy In This Post

We dare you to peruse this list and not add something to your cart.
Melanie Aman

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
amazon.com
A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 20% off
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Price:$199 (originally $249 — and the AirPods Pro 1st Generation are also 20% off!)
2
amazon.com
Or a pair of regular Apple AirPods for 30% off
Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

Price:$89.99 (originally $129)
3
Amazon
A Vitamix 5200 Blender for 45% off
Promising review: "I need more than a 5 star option here!!! Just made my first smoothie and realized the ones I made before now were a joke compared to this, everything (including spinach) blended so perfectly, it is like sipping on tasty liquid velvet. I also have an Omega juicer which is great but also extremely time consuming, nutrient absorption and overall used produce/ other ingredient content between the two methods is very different and both are beneficial in their own ways, but this blender is a super fast prep/ combine/ clean up deal making it a way better option for getting fresh nutrients on the go. I thought it was surprisingly quiet and is only loud in the higher speeds and with smoothies will only be used very briefly (less than a minute) judging by what I made today which included frozen fruit. Daily life and habits will never be the same and I’m sooooo happy I finally dropped the cash for this!!!" —Sarah W

Price: $299.95 (originally $549.99)
4
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over.And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors)
5
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price:$12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)
6
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 58% off right now)
7
amazon.com
A pet hair roller for 20% off
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Price:$19.99 (originally $24.99 — clip the 20% off coupon for this price!)
8
amazon.com
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 40% off
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $15 (originally $25)
9
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
10
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
11
Amazon
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price ever!)
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)
12
amazon.com
30% off the Apple Watch Series 8 — the best price yet
Promising review: "I haven’t had an Apple Watch since the series 3 came out and I had it for about 3-4 years, I was very happy with it. Decided to get the new series 8 since I recently got a new iPhone as well. I am in love with it all over again, not too much has changed since then but I definitely love the fuller screen this offers compared to other series. If you’re thinking of getting an Apple Watch, just do it! You won’t be disappointed!" —Novalee Narvaez

Price:$279.99 (originally $399.99; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors)
13
amazon.com
20% off eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer

Price$35.20 (originally $44).And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
14
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99; available in four colors)
15
amazon.com
A bottle of Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
I went from very dark brown/almost black Asian hair to platinum blonde, a color I've maintained for almost four years. I truly believe the only reason I still have hair on my head is because 1. my colorist is amazing and 2. Olaplex. Despite having pretty strong hair, I remember globs of it breaking off in the shower right after I bleached my mane. In a panic, I bought a bottle of Olaplex and my hair has been thanking me ever since. I hate how expensive a single small bottle is, but I truly can't be without this. It's reduced breakage and brittleness, minimized frizziness, and just generally helped my hair look healthy.

Price:$24 (originally $30)Check out our Olaplex review for more deets and some before and afters that'll make you buy this in bulk.
16
amazon.com
A bento lunch box for up to 51% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.49+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors — the colorful prints version is also up to 40% off!)
17
Amazon
An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle that's 30% off for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
This bundle comes with (1) Half Gallon Bag (64 Fl Oz), (1) Stand-Up Mid (56 Fl Oz), (1) Sandwich Bag (18 Fl Oz), (1) Snack Bag (12 Fl Oz).

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$48.27 (originally $68.96; check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off!)
18
amazon.com
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off t
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

Price:$4.99 (originally $9.99; available in two styles)
19
amazon.com
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

Price:$7.99 for 10 (originally $9.99)
20
amazon.com
A Verb hair oil for 20% off
Promising review: "I have shoulder-length hair that is frizzy without product. This product is the best I have ever used in my 56 years. If I put it on damp hair and blow-dry, my hair looks great and bouncy. If I use my flat-iron after blow-drying, it stays smooth, even on rainy days." —delenbaas

Price:$16 (originally $20)Not convinced? Check out our Verb Ghost Oil review (#5) for more deets!
21
amazon.com
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

Price:$22.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)
22
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 34% off
Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill

Price:$11.30 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)
23
amazon.com
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
24
amazon.com
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 30% off
Try dampening your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod!

Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10 pm and unwrapped it at around 8 AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

Price:$11.19 (originally $15.98; available in three styles)
25
Amazon
An insulated food jar for up to 36% off
Promising review: "I love this container. It really does keep your food warm. I routinely have to go out of town late in the evening around supper time and end up getting trapped by fast food. I bought this to take some warm with me from home. It even kept a homemade hamburger warm an hour later. I had to go so I just wrapped it in a napkin and crammed it in, lol." —Milisa Edgar

Price:$9.59+ (originally $14.99; available in seven colors)
26
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 28% off t
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$12.10+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)
27
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

Price:$11.09 (originally $18.49)
28
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
29
amazon.com
A portable iPhone charger for up to 39% off
Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

Price:$18.19 (originally $25.99+; available in seven colors)
30
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
31
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 53% off
Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa"Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Price:$29.49+ (originally $59.99; available in five colors)
32
amazon.com
Some extra soft cooling bed sheets for up to 44% off
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price:$26.27+ (originally $46.97; available in sizes Twin–California King and 40 colors)
33
amazon.com
A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant for 20% off
Promising review: "Love this product. Have already purchased it twice. I could actually see improvement in the size of my pores, redness around my nose and dullness. Mind you, I do follow a very strict skincare routine, but I think that I will stick to this product for a while. I use a cleaner, toner, then this Paula product, followed by my nighttime serum and my vitamin A (retinol) cream for face and the neck, and décolletage cream as well. My husband has noticed the improvement as well. If you are hesitant, you can always try buying the traveling size bottle as well. That's what I did and then I got hooked. Get it! It won't disappoint!" —Felicitas Martinez

Price:$27.20 (originally $34)
34
Amazon
A Waterpik flosser for 50% off
Reviewers with braces say this a great flossing method for them!Promising review: "I have been using this for a couple of months now and have to say I love this Waterpik. I have had dental work done and I put a little salt in a glass with some warm water and mix then put in my Waterpik. This really helps with healing my gums and keeps food out of any spaces that can get food stuck. The flosser part works great and you will not be disappointed." —H. Ginn

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
35
amazon.com
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off
Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —chulaboola

Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)
36
amazon.com
*The* Amazon coat that's up to 33% off
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS COAT! I am from Texas and went to NYC and Buffalo, NY, during December because I wanted to see the snow but I was scared that I was going to die from the cold. This coat was so warm! I was wearing a light Nike hoodie under. But still it made the trip so fun where I could enjoy the snow! The hood was so big it made it easy to walk in the snow because it protected my face. I can't believe how warm it was in this coat. And all the pockets made it easy for me to travel with just a carry on. The pockets are huge! Which is a bonus." —sarah

Price:$99.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors)
37
amazon.com
A pet mop and vacuum robot for 48% off
Promising review: "I have never loved a product so much or known how much I was missing before this product. It periodically cleans/vacuums my apartment and keeps it crumb free while getting all of those hard-to-reach areas like under the couch and bed etc. It goes from carpet to laminate to wood with ease. The mop filter is great and pads are easy to clean. It can detect carpet when in mop mode so no worries there. Great product that has saved me a ton of time cleaning." —Tyler

Price:$209.99 (originally $399.99)
38
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for up to 40% off
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$139.99+ (originally $234.99; available in four colors)
39
amazon.com
A Jackery portable generator for 27% off
Promising review: "Bought this for a camping trip. I was nervous because I wanted to be able to blow up air mattresses and I didn't know the power draw of the blower motors. This unit will handle draws up to 300 watts, and shuts off if you exceed that. When it arrived, I charged it up fully, then did a test run on two queen-size air mattresses. I used the unit to inflate and deflate each. One motor only drew 145 W, and the other drew 95 W. After inflating and deflating each, I still had 94% charge remaining. Wow! Then, when our trip was rained out, we went to visit friends and needed the mattresses after all. This time, without recharging the unit again, I inflated three queen mattresses, then deflated them without any problem. When completed, I still had 82% of power remaining. Again, Wow! Then, back at home, I decided to run a test on something bigger. I plugged in my shop vac and turned it on. Well, that didn't fly, but it did test that the Jackery will turn itself off when you exceed its handling capacity. :) Overall, it was a good buy for my purposes." —JMG

Price:$219.99 (originally $299.99)
40
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
41
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 33% off
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $59.98+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)
42
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Price:$149.99 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)
43
Amazon
A 23andMe test for 50% off
Promising review: "This was fun! You can only judge things like this on entertainment value. Having said that, I’ve researched my family history back to the 1100s and the results they came up with are 95% in correlation to what I’ve come up with. I’d say this was money well spent! Easy to use. Just follow the directions and mail it in. There’s several reviews on here saying their samples got rejected and the purchasers would never use the product again and it’s hard to use... after using the product myself I’m not sure how it’s possible to screw this up! All you have to do is spit in a tube!!! EASY!" —EHC

Price:$98.99 (originally $199)
44
amazon.com
A bottle of Sunday Riley Luna that's 30% off
Promising review: "I have fair, dry, sensitive skin along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair, and face. I have my day routine and products locked in — but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about this, and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder, drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to absorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly, but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." —Amazon Customer

Price:$38.50 (originally $55).
45
amazon.com
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 42% off
Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

Price:$114.99 (originally $199.95; available in three colors)
46
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
47
amazon.com
A NordicTrack S22i exercise bike for 30% off
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Price:$999 (originally $1,499)
48
Amazon
A Shark upright vacuum for 50% off
Promising review: "I have an older cordless Dyson and I have this one. This one is superior. I don't mind plugging it in and rolling up the cord because it works SO well. I don't even mind vacuuming anymore and I vacuum more often because the results are so good. I hate wasting time on housework only to have it make no or little difference. And the price is well worth it." —Sigilini

Price:$99.99 (originally $199.99)
49
amazon.com
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $164.95+; available in three colors)
50
amazon.com
The Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off
BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers:"I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!"

Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$89.99 (originally $139.99; $109.99 with an ad-free lock screen)
