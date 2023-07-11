Even If You’re Thinking, 'Ugh, Another Prime Day,' We Think You’ll Find Something To Buy In This Post

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 20% off
2
Or a pair of regular Apple AirPods for 30% off
3
Amazon
A Vitamix 5200 Blender for 45% off
Advertisement
4
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off
5
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
6
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Advertisement
7
A pet hair roller for 20% off
8
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 40% off
9
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Advertisement
10
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
11
Amazon
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price ever!)
12
30% off the Apple Watch Series 8 — the best price yet
Advertisement
13
20% off eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
14
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
15
A bottle of Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
Advertisement
16
A bento lunch box for up to 51% off
17
Amazon
An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle that's 30% off for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
18
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off t
Advertisement
19
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
20
A Verb hair oil for 20% off
21
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Advertisement
22
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 34% off
23
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
24
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 30% off
Advertisement
25
Amazon
An insulated food jar for up to 36% off
26
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 28% off t
27
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Advertisement
28
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
29
A portable iPhone charger for up to 39% off
30
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
Advertisement
31
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 53% off
32
Some extra soft cooling bed sheets for up to 44% off
33
A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant for 20% off
Advertisement
34
Amazon
A Waterpik flosser for 50% off
35
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off
36
*The* Amazon coat that's up to 33% off
Advertisement
37
A pet mop and vacuum robot for 48% off
38
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for up to 40% off
39
A Jackery portable generator for 27% off
Advertisement
40
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
41
A massage gun for up to 33% off
42
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
Advertisement
43
Amazon
A 23andMe test for 50% off
44
A bottle of Sunday Riley Luna that's 30% off
45
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 42% off
Advertisement
46
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
47
A NordicTrack S22i exercise bike for 30% off
48
Amazon
A Shark upright vacuum for 50% off
Advertisement
49
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off
50
The Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off