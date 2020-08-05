The Best Printers For Home Use Under $100

You won't get in a jam with these cheap all-in-one home printers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

From school projects to work documents,&nbsp;our 2020 guide to the best affordable home printers will help you out of any jam.
You probably know this feeling all too well: You’re getting ready to print out a paper that’s important, and your printer has either run out of ink, run into a paper jam or just doesn’t want to work at all.

If you’re working from home right now, you probably need an all-in-one printer for home that’ll handle all those spreadsheets from your boss and won’t take up too much space in your home office. If you’re getting your kiddo ready for a school-from-home season (including finding them a desk for homework or blue-light-blocking glasses for when they are on their laptops), you could be searching for a cheap home printer so that they don’t miss any assignments.

Either way, you’ll want to have a reliable printer at home for projects and paperwork, especially when you don’t want to walk to your neighborhood library or local print shop to print out a single page.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far for one that’ll do the job and be affordable. The HuffPost Finds team found the best printers out there that are all under $100 from brands like Canon and HP.

Check out the best cheap home printers for under $100:

1
Canon imageCLASS MF232w Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
Walmart
This printer lets you connect different devices wirelessly so you don't have to connect to a computer to print something out. Find it for $99 at Walmart.
2
HP DeskJet 2755 Wireless All-in-One Printer
Amazon
You can set up this printer easily with an app that guides you step by step. Find it for $70 at Amazon.
3
HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer
Amazon
If you have Amazon's Alexa, you'll be happy to hear that this printer has an app to scan from your smartphone. Find it for $80 at Amazon.
4
HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink-Ready Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
With a 35-page automatic document feeder, you can finish printing, scanning and copying jobs easily with this printer. Find it for $100 at Best Buy.
5
Brother International Compact MFC-J497DW Wireless InkJet All-In-One Color Printer
Office Depot
This printer can handle a lot: printing up to 12 pages per minute and featuring a 100-sheet paper tray. Find it for $80 at Office Depot.
6
HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer
Amazon
Ideal for small spaces, this printer does everything you need since it's an all-in-one but "is designed to fit where you need it." Find it for $90 at Amazon.
7
Canon PIXMA TR4520 Wireless Color All-In-One Printer
Staples
This printer features "AirPrint" so you can print from your iPad or iPhone and an ADF for scanning and faxing. Find it for $60 at Staples.
8
Canon PIXMA TS3320 Wireless Office All-In-One Printer
Adorama
This printer features a rear paper tray and a cartridge system that's meant to be easy to replace. Find it for $50 at Adorama. Keep in mind that it's on backorder.
9
Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer
Staples
So you don't spend too much on ink and paper, this all-in-one offers auto two-sided printing. Find it for $100 at Staples.
10
Canon PIXMA TS5320 Wireless Office All-In-One Printer
Adorama
This printer features a built-in status bar so you know what it's up to and has a design that'll work for small spaces. Find it for $65 at Adorama. Keep in mind that it's on backorder.
