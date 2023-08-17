Just 67 Of The Best Things To Buy On Amazon

Popular items from this list:
A Baroque mirror no one will believe came from Amazon
A hanging toiletry bag
A made-in-Italy diamond-cut decanter
An oscillating tower fan
A set of internet-famous Melanni sheets
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs
A desktop inflatable tube guy
The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite
A pair of unbelievably soft leggings
The Chom Chom, a pet hair–removing roller with a patented brush design
A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives
A set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
A mini ice sphere maker you may have seen all over TikTok
A no-scrub shower cleaner
A Roomba robot vacuum that navigates around your home
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.
The newest 2nd-gen AirPods Pro
A Squatty Potty
A sleep-training clock
A three-pack of Scrub Daddy sponges
A satin-lined sun hat
A Revlon one-step drying brush (now with an upgraded motor)
The Shark Tank–famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt–blanket hybrid
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
A percussion massager with five different head attachments
An air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot
An exercise bike with a built-in desk
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer
An extra-durable duck-shaped squeaking dog toy
A cast iron skillet
A pack of waterproof blister bandages
An immersive LED backlight for your TV
A cult-favorite body cream
A bug bite suction tool that'll actually remove irritants
A satin pillowcase to help maintain hair health
A cropped racerback tank
An exfoliating First Aid body scrub
A Dracula garlic mincer
The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook
A weighted blanket reviewers swear by
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product
A handy dandy car seat buckle release tool
A 10-pack of hydrocolloid nose patch from pimple patch fan-fave brand Mighty Patch
A multiuse car hammer with two key features
A slim profile shoe rack
An ergonomically designed detangling brush
A manual "flossing" toothbrush
A set of motion-sensing strip lights
A garlic press — but not just any old garlic press
A pair of elegant cylindrical wineglasses
A classic pair of Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day
A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to solve any wardrobe dilemmas
A pair of custom socks
Murder Most Puzzling, an illustrated collection of 20 different murder mysteries
A truly genius picture frame designed to display and store all of your kids' masterpieces
A Tushbaby hip carrier
The Amazon coat
A spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you
Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage containers with venting technology
A mini Dash waffle iron
A portable door lock for an additional level of security when you're traveling
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
A bottle of all-natural, plant-based Puracy stain remover
A set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill
A pack of Crayola Globbles
A genius pool hammock with a floating headrest and footrest