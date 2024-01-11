It feels like not a day goes by without a new buzzy skin care ingredient popping up, sending beauty-lovers into overdrive. And while those of us devoted to skin care products have been familiar with the active ingredient retinol (the most popular form of vitamin A) for a while, I’m starting to see more and more products made with retinal, and have been curious to learn what, if any, differences there are between these two ingredients.
It turns out retinal is stronger and works faster than retinol to turn over skin cells, according to Dr. Deanne Mraz, a board-certified dermatologist at Modern Dermatology in Connecticut and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. This is because after it’s applied, all retinol is first converted to retinal and then into retinoic acid before it works its magic on the skin. Since they are essentially skipping the first “step,” retinals have a faster, more direct route to getting to work.
Even though they “essentially work the same and have the same benefits to the skin, the key difference is the speed at which they work and how quickly you can expect to see results,” Mraz said. But this doesn’t mean that one is necessarily better or more effective than the other. She noted that while you may see results quicker with retinal, you may be better off with retinol if retinal is causing irritation and excessive dryness. Not all faces can tolerate daily use, and you may want to start with a gentler form of this popular ingredient that you can use more often.
“When it comes to skincare,” Mraz said, “consistency is key for efficacy, and it’s a matter of finding what works best for your skin — which can change seasonally and based on hormonal fluctuations.”
Mraz believes that all skin types can benefit from increased skin cell turnover, but it’s important to find the right strength product and accompanying skin care. “In general, oily skin types can tolerate stronger retinals... while dry, more sensitive skin types will do better with retinols or other chemical exfoliants like AHAs or plant-based bakuchiol,” she told me. As always, be sure to check with your doctor if you are using prescription medications to manage any skin conditions, or if you’re in an active rosacea or psoriasis flareup, before using products with retinol or retinal.
Below, we’ve curated a selection of both retinol and retinal products based on Mraz’s recommendations, editors’ picks and highly-rated products that consumers love. Each can help you achieve your skin care goals, all you have to do is pick the one that best fits your personal needs.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Retinal
Isdin Isdinceutics Retinal Advanced Rejuvenating facial night serum
Recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz, this serum "combines the power of retinaldehyde, melatonin and bakuchiol with ultra-soothing ingredients, including niacinamide — together these actives renew, rejuvenate and revitalize the skin," she told me. It's not cheap, but for those who are interested in a skin care splurge, it's definitely worth checking out.
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 serum
I've long heard people rave about this highly-rated serum from Medik8, and I can't say I"m surprised. Everything I've tried from the brand thus far has been effective and left my skin looking and feeling great. This serum can help to address typical signs of aging like wrinkles, texture and tone quickly and efficiently. It's balanced with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help keep skin supple, soft, smooth and hydrated. It's a great mid-price jumping-off point for anyone curious about trying a retinal.
Eau Thermale Avene RetrinAL 0.1intensive cream
I'm a big fan of Avène products; this French pharmacy staple always knows how to strike the perfect balance between using tried and true potent ingredients and nourishing goodness to help keep skin looking and feeling youthful, soft and plump. This cream is no exception, and can help to leave your complexion looking and feeling smooth, radiant, hydrated and fresh.
Murad Resurgence Retinal ReSculpt overnight treatment
If you're looking to make a big investment in your skin, then look no further than this nearly perfectly rated serum from Murad. It balances out the anti-aging powers of encapsulated retinal with ingredients like kangaroo paw flower extract that can help firm and smooth skin along with olive, oat and alpha glucan to ensure a big boost of hydration and help to maintain and restore the skin's barrier.
Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth serum
This highly-rated and oft-reviewed serum utilizes retinal, niacinamide and ceramides to not only improve the look and feel of skin texture and and common signs of aging, but also reinforce the skin's barrier, smooth skin, even tone and moisturize. It's a powerhouse combo in the form of a lightweight serum that won't feel heavy.
Naturium Retinaldehyde cream serum 0.05%
I am loving the price of this highly-rated serum from Naturium because it proves you don't need to drop an arm and a leg to get good skin care products. It uses sustained-release retinal that can help to refine skin texture and reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and even discoloration. It's the radiance booster you've been waiting for. This is the .05% concentration, but if you've used it for a while or know your skin can handle a stronger amount, you can always swap it or alternate it with the .10% version
.
Retinol
SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream
"I love Skinbetter Science’s AlphaRet Overnight Cream," Mraz told me. She added that "it combines retinoid with lactic acid and glycolic acids to exfoliate the skin and pairs those benefits with soothing, nourishing peptides, ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamins C + E making the formulation gentle enough for most skin types, including those prone to dryness."
SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3
According to Mraz, you can't go wrong with Skinceuticals Retinol, which comes in 3 strengths (.3%, .5% and 1% concentrations). "This is a great option for anyone who needs to downshift to a gentler strength in the cold, dry winter months and turn up the volume [spring through fall]," she recommended. It's a great way for first-time users of retinol to enjoy the benefits while still protecting skin from potential irritating side effects.
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid serum
This popular Sunday Riley retinoid serum is beloved by HuffPost shopping writer Tessa Flores. She shared that
it’s “composed of a retinoid ester, encapsulated retinol and retinol-alternative extracts derived from blue-green algae, all of which can impart the texture-improving wonders that retinol is known for without overwhelming the skin and causing irritation."
She went on to explain that the formulation includes COQ10, an antioxidant that "targets the appearance of sun damage while two different humectants soothe redness and draw moisture into the skin. After using this product consistently for two months, I’m noticing a significant reduction of my keratosis pilaris in that the texture is smoother, less red and with fewer clogged hair follicles. I’ve also noticed less congestion in my T-zone, fewer sun freckles and an overall increase in skin plumpness — all without those telltale signs of retinol-induced irritation."
Paula's Choice Clinical 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol treatment
Before I made the switch to prescription retinol, I was devoted to this Paula's Choice treatment. It uses a trio of ingredients — retinol, bakuchiol and peptides — to help firm up, hydrate and smooth skin, leaving it feeling soft and youthful. I was obsessed with how soft it left my skin and how quickly I noticed results. Like the rest of the brand's lineup, it has a permanent spot in my heart.
Peter Thomas Roth Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Hydra-Gel eye patches
I always keep a pack of these in my fridge; it's one of the safest ways to enjoy the benefits of retinol around the delicate under-eye area. Not only do these patches help to smooth and firm my tired eyes, but they are nourishing and hydrating as well. The combo of ingredients can even help to treat those tiny bumps that can appear around the eye. They are on the pricier side, but a single container contains 60 patches, which goes a long way even with multiple weekly use.
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night oil
I've raved about this sleeping oil before and I'm doing it again. It's an absolute game-changer. I happen to be obsessed with using Luna oil
in conjunction with Sunday Riley's Good Genes; it's a powerful duo that leaves me swimming in compliments and glowing skin. If you’ve been on the fence about trying an oil or retinoid, then this is the perfect place to start. Soothing botanicals like blue tansy and German chamomile are paired with an advanced retinoid ester that supports skin health and elasticity, evens out redness and fights fine lines and wrinkles. Avocado seed oil plumps up the skin and delivers a healthy dose of antioxidants. It doesn’t clog pores, which is perfect if you are acne-prone like myself. It's my favorite retinol delivery method.