A V-neck dress
"I love love love this dress. I wore it for Easter this year and got so many compliments. My ONLY complaint is the boob area. However, this was only a complaint on Easter when I would have like to have been more modest. I had to pin the dress in the cleavage area to make sure the girls were covered. Since then I have bought another dress in a different color and I'm excited to wear them this summer! BUY THIS DRESS. if you’re second-guessing whether or not to buy it, BUY IT." — Rhianna Hill
A bodycon T-shirt dress with a tulip hem
"This dress is phenomenal. Not see through at all (I did buy black, though), and it is lined. It’s also extremely comfortable. I plan to dress it both up and down either for work or casual outings. I’ll admit I was skeptical, but I definitely won’t be returning this dress. And as many have stated it looks much more expensive than what it goes for
." — KG
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A gingham puff-sleeve dress
'Tis true. I also brought this dress along on vacation and it even passed The Vatican dress code! I knew I had to have it after my colleague Emma Lord
bought and reviewed it (#4 here
). This super lightweight nap dress is unlined, but NOT see-through...even in daylight. It was so comfy for gallivanting around and long enough for me to sit on a random step on a bridge to take a rest and give my old dogs a rest. It made for a dramatic, but not TOO dramatic, look in photos I'll cherish forever. And it kept me cool in what turned out to be some hotter weather than what I anticipated. If you're looking for a way to wear something nightgown-adjacent in public but still look quite put-together, this dress is for you.
A wrap dress
: "This dress is SO PRETTY!!! The minute I walked out I had so many people compliment on this dress I bought my regular size and absolutely love it!!! The quality is amazing...extremely soft cotton." — Sarah Arshad
A cherry-picked frock in case you need yet another '90s-inspired thing in your closet
"This looked so cute on me! It fit perfectly! I just can’t wear a super padded bra but I don’t mind that. The material isn't bad either for what you pay." — JH
A ladylike polka-dot number
"It comes just below the knees and covers the shoulders, so this dress was perfect for my recent trip to Asia. I was able to go into all of the temples without needing an extra cover. The striking color came out beautiful in my photos also. The material doesn't really wrinkle, so it was easy to pull out of the bag and throw on. It's not tight under the underarms, which made wearing it in the 100 degree weather much more comfortable." — dctreview
A stretchy vintage-style dress that'll make you feel dressier
"Bought the 14 based on measurements; I'm usually a medium up top and a 12 size bottom. I'm 36–31–45, 174 lbs, 36C and it was the perfect fit. Paired it with a wide belt and voila! No alterations needed, no adjustments, just perfect." — Coolchick777
A bodycon midi dress
"I am in love with this dress! It is so soft and stretchy but looks sexy and chic even though it’s only $17. It wasn’t see through at all. It hit me at the perfect midi length and it was great being able to slightly adjust the straps. I wore it with nude heels for a fancy dinner out and got so many compliments, but it would also be great layered with tights and boots and a sweater for fall/winter.
I 100% recommend this dress! Best Amazon purchase ever! I can’t wait to wear it again." — Sarah L.
A cute mini floral dress
"This dress is sooooo cute! I got a ton of compliments on it when I recently wore it to a baby shower. Loved the soft material, and it can easily be dressed up or down, from work to brunch. I bought my normal size, it fit perfectly. But I could have probably got away with a size smaller. Will order another color." — Elizabeth
A colorful print dress with a peekaboo keyhole at the bust
FYI, the straps are adjustable and depending on the style you order some front ties are functional and others are just for decor!
"Omg best dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon. Super comfy. Past the knee so not too short, and stretchy so there is boob room. BUY IT!" — Jessica
A ruffled-sleeve number
"This dress is sooo completely adorable!! I got so many compliments on the dress and I felt totally comfortable." — Nakia E. Cook
A flowy boho style
Reviewers say it runs a tad big because that's the style.
"Bought this to wear to a concert and it was perfect! It does run a little big but not so big that you need to exchange. Super comfortable! Love it!" — Amazon Customer
A cute patterned dress ready for your tasseled jacket and wide-brim hat
"Love this dress! It looks embroidered but it's not. Its lightweight and so comfortable. Dressy enough for beach night life." — m.burd
A showstopping mesh dress
"I bought this for my birthday party this month (July). The dress came on time, fit me perfectly in every area and the material was fantastic for the price. I found no downsides to this dress other than the mesh is hotter than it looks. Having been born in the summer I’m used to it but it’s definitely toasty! I thought it was a beautiful addition to my closet. Dark but not tacky is my fashion goal LOL. I found it to be a bit itchy, but I have the most sensitive skin of all time. Overall I’d buy this dress again, I loved it and so did everyone else!" — Kelly
A ruched wrap dress that's the definition of "pulled together but comfy"
"I love the fit of this wrap dress and it fits true to size. And I absolutely love the color. If you are thinking about buying this dress, I think you should definitely buy it. You will not be disappointed." — Shayna Spivey
A bell-sleeved dress that you can snag in tons of patterns
"The material is lovely and the zipper in the back brings the quality of this dress right up. I chose the leopard and I’m so glad I did — it’s a classy print for me. Today I wore jewel-green medium-heeled slides and matching fringe-green earrings!" — Cindy
A high-neck dress
"YES!!! SO MANY TIMES YES!! Loved it. This dress was beyond — the color was amazing; the number of heads I turned in the office was wow, and the compliments just kept on coming. I absolutely love this dress, and I didn't want to take it off at the end of the day. Comfortable, lightweight, easy, absolutely beautiful, and true to size." — Mushka
A ruffled masterpiece
"Love this dress, modest enough to wear for work but cute enough to wear every day! I'm petite so I would say it runs a bit bigger than I'd prefer but it is still super cute! Also, this exact dress is being sold at other boutiques for three times the price!" — Emily Seils
A flowy ruffled-hem dress
"I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute, too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" — Jasmine Ball
A short-sleeve maxi dress with pockets
"Soft, comfy, and great material. The color is vibrant. It fits true to size. I received a lot of compliments. It has pockets too!! I'm definitely buying more in other colors." — Latoya Santiago
A flowy shift dress
"I wore this dress to a OneRepublic concert. We had wind and rain, and it was perfect the whole time. Super comfy!" — AB
A striped beaut in case you like to keep things as comfy as possible
"The dress is the perfect length for work and isn't see through at all. I love black and white stripes and this dress, also, pockets!" — Brinna Kerrick
A strapless boho maxi dress
"I love this dress! It’s such a beautiful summer/beach dress. I wore it both as a dress alone and as a swimsuit coverup. The fit was perfect for me. The chest part is stretchy and held up nicely." — Jessica
A gorgeous African-print dress built for catching compliments
Designs By Abike is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based small biz specializing in African-inspired fashion and accessories.
A tie-dye maxi dress you'll show off at the farmers market
"I love this maxi so much! I've had it for a couple of years now. It is so lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but is also great paired with a jean jacket or cardigan in the fall. I love the functional pockets. LOVE that it is not sheer at all and holds up AMAZINGLY wash after wash. It is a little oversized, so I would definitely size down. I have it tied up in the front for looks and because it does drag a tiny bit on the ground." — Amazon Customer
A magnificent tiered masterpiece
"OMG! Awesome!!!!! I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" — LB
A cheery midi swing dress
"If you've heard good things about this dress, they're true! I'm one of those people who never writes reviews. I found this dress through a BuzzFeed article and couldn't resist the white sunflower one. The material is stretchy and just fits your body so well.
I didn't have any problems with it being see-through while I was wearing light grey underwear. The length is cute, it hugs you in the right spots, and the buttons are fake so they stay uniform all the way down. It's stretchy across the back of the bodice, so bigger-chested people would love this. Me and my mom have completely different body types and the large fits us both amazingly!
I'm definitely going to try to order as many prints as I can!" — Courtney Clark
A cold-shoulder maxi dress
"I never leave reviews but...wow! Get yourself this dress! I cannot recommend it enough! I'm working through a lot of self-esteem issues, but this dress made me feel BEAUTIFUL, sexy, and confident. All things I haven't felt like in a while. Seriously, wearing it I felt like an ethereal wood nymph roaming the streets of Paris. It definitely gave me a much-needed confidence boost." — BRENDA RODRIGUEZ
A romper disguised as a maxi to help protect against gentle breezes that turn into gusts
"I love this romper dress. I could wear it every day. I get so many compliments on it. I'm 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with big boobs. An extra large fit me and was actually big enough for my torso without giving me camel toe! My friends have all been begging for one of these dresses.
It does come wrinkly, but you can just iron it and then enjoy feeling like a goddess!" — Catherine Watkins
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
An airy nap dress
I know, I look SO elegant and not at all like I've been running on three hours of sleep a night for going on a week at this point of my vacation, right?! I packed it for Italy knowing that I'd be going in lots of churches and religious sites that require having your shoulders and knees covered, and I pulled it off with this by merely slipping the sleeves up higher (as seen on the right when visiting the church with The Mouth of Truth
from A Roman Holiday.
..turns out I'm NOT a liar after all). But I owned this dress months before I touched down in Rome and have been racking up compliments from strangers on the streets of NYC thanks to this frock. ("Thanks! It's from Amazon!') It washes well, is super lightweight, and very easy to wear with a regular bra. The only thing it doesn't have is pockets. But I'll make an exception for this comfy beaut.
A strappy casual dress
"I’m obsessed with this dress! It's so light and so comfortable! I bought the sapphire blue and I'm going to buy the black and potentially the green as well!" — Morgan Tecchio
A tie-strap beaut in an ankle-grazing length
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It's comfortable but also looks chic. I feel like it could be easily dressed up or down. I've worn mine as a halter and regularly tied as pictured. It does run a bit large so I would size down if you're in between sizes. I ordered another color after receiving mine because it's so great!" — Ally Estergard
A dramatic belted gown
"This dress is so incredibly gorgeous. I can wear it with flats or heels without worrying about it getting dirty. I love that it comes with a little matching string to tie at the waist for a more fitted look. It's so comfortable and flowy. It's exactly what I was looking for and the colors are gorgeous. :)" — Paisley
A pocketed maxi dress
"This is my new favorite dress! I absolutely love it. I go back and forth between an L and an XL and ordered an XL to be safe. It's a little big, but overall a great dress! It's lightweight enough to be extremely comfortable and breathable, but heavy enough that you can't see what's underneath. I highly recommend!" — T
A tiger-print dress with a fun print
Babita Tex is a New York-based clothing store that makes printed dresses and robes.
An ultra-long dress with pockets
"I purchased this to have as a dinner dress for a cruise that my husband and I went on this past winter. It is very over-sized and loose so I ended up just wearing it as a walkaround lounge dress. But it is very comfortable and has pockets so that's a plus! The striped colors are cute too!" — Red's Wife
A shorter gingham option with tiers
"I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer, and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is made really well; I was pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent.
I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I like that it is more flowy and comfortable-fitting! I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" — Theresa St Peter
A halter neck sundress in a maxi silhouette
"This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It’s also has a slip underneath, which is awesome, no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." — MsMGR
A striped cap sleeve midi
"This summer dress is a must have! I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable.. even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I wore it with white sneakers, sandals and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. Looking forward to pulling it out of the closet next summer." — Nikki Scott
A waffle-knit dress
"Turned out perfect! It's surprisingly lightweight, extremely comfortable, and easy to style. I ordered my normal size and it fit exactly as advertised. I'm a fan of comfy fashion so this was right up my alley. AND IT HAS POCKETS." — Mariah
A casual striped option with some ruffled sleeves to make it feel a bit special
"This dress was perfect for our beach vacation. Light weight yet not too thin...you could not see through the dress so it was perfect for the hot weather!! High recommend!" — Amazon Customer
A smock dress that'll be appropriately light and airy
"This dress is an absolute dream. The material is so light and flowy, it’s going to be perfect during the hot summer heat. This is my fourth Cecilia dress and I cannot say enough good things about them. As a plus sized woman it can be hard to find a piece of clothing that works for many different phases and occasions in life (dressy, casual, pregnancy, breast feeding) that you also love. These are my unicorn dresses, they help me feel comfortable and beautiful in any situation." — Kate
A linen babydoll dress you can have custom-made to fit your measurements
"Beautiful, amazing quality and such a sweet person helped me. Will order again in the future!" — Isabella Murillo