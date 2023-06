33 Summer Products You Basically Can't Go Wrong Adding To Your Life

A set of reusable waterproof silicone Nippies

"Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." — satisfied customer : "Thanks to a sample sale, I got my hands on a gorgeous unlined silk dress last summer that I LOVED but absolutely could not wear with a bra, not even a strapless one. Queue an Amazon search for pasties, because quite frankly I'm self-conscious about my nipples deciding to poke out while I'm wearing just a silk dress (and my boobs are the type that don't necessarily need support all of the time). There I found something even better than I expected: these self-adhesive silicone pasties called Nippies that areI've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple:They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"