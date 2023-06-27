33 Summer Products You Basically Can't Go Wrong Adding To Your Life

Popular items from this list:
- A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil
- BruMate’s insulated can cooler, featuring a double-walled stainless-steel layer
- A beach pillow so you can lounge comfortably in the sand
A watermelon cutter
"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" — Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." — Andrea Draine
A sand-free beach blanket
"I walk to the beach and the park with my baby all the time and was sick of my butt getting wet when we sat on the grass and the baby getting all sandy when sitting on towels. I decided to search Amazon for some kind of beach blanket. This blanket wasn’t really what I was looking for, but it did not disappoint! First of all it’s HUGE. I still haven’t used it open all the way yet. It’s compact and easy to carry, I love that there are pockets to weigh it down with sand, that sand rolls right off and that I can just stuff it right back in the little bag without having to fold it strategically when I’m done.
I can take the baby to the beach and lay her on her tummy without worrying about sand getting on her hands and face. Great product!!" — Adriana
A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil
: "I bought this product to take on our vacation. I am so glad I did. I got burnt on my lower legs and tops of my feet. I though I had put enough sunscreen on. I didn't. That night I woke with my legs and feet both burning and itching. The instant I put this on I had relief.
OMG I cannot say enough about this stuff. Buy it. Keep it on hand. Great product. Thank you, Burt's Bees!" — D.S.
BruMate’s insulated can cooler, featuring a double-walled stainless-steel layer
"Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not, this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also.
With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can Koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" — Brooke Price
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
: "With just a single sweep or two, this made my lashes very long and thick looking. At 53-years-old, I've never used a mascara that gave such a dramatic effect with so little work. I'd been using false lashes, but this works so well, I'll save the falsies for special occasions.
It stays in place and doesn't smudge all day, even when it's warm out. I've already recommended it to my friends, and they love it, too." — NOLA Amazonian
A beach pillow so you can lounge comfortably in the sand
"I literally never write reviews, but I am so happy with this pillow that I felt compelled to share. This is absolutely perfect for the beach when you don’t have a chair and just want to lay on a towel. It’s very lightweight and compact in your bag, blows up in 4–5 breaths, and then if you put sand in the pouch it won’t blow away. The design is smart so when you dump the sand out, you flip the storage bag inside out, so no sand stays in the bag or gets on the pillow. Worth every cent." — Amazon Customer
A bug bite suction tool
"I am an adult who hates mosquito bites, so much so that I often will avoid going outside. I am a mosquito magnet when others I am with won’t get any bites. I will itch for days to the point my bites bleed. With this, I suction the bites a few times and no more itch.
If on the rare occasion it flares up a few days later, I suction again and no more itch! I love this thing. If I could give it 10 stars I would!" — Jessica
A rechargeable handheld fan
"I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun
, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along anywhere and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." — DIONNE HOOK
A volcanic stone face roller
Check it out on TikTok here
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look.
I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A leakproof, portable dog water bottle
: "This is the best invention known to mankind
. I take this to the park, the beach, or on long walks. I don't have to get out the bowl, I don't waste water, and when my pup is done drinking, I just push the button and the leftover water goes back in to the bottle." — LJ
A lace garter designed to hold up to two pounds
This was created by a woman-run small business started by a celebrity stylist.Promising review:
"This was the BEST! I had an outdoor party. All through setup and the party I got to keep my phone and various other things with me without having to do that hand phone/drink/etc. juggling thing. I kept receipts and cash safe in the lock flap pocket. It didn't budge through the hot sweaty setup and party! This thing is awesome!
I followed the instruction videos and never had to mess with it again. I can't wait to take this thing running, to do Black Friday shopping, to a game. So many problems solved!" — pineypalm
A refillable roll-on sunscreen applicator
And if you want to see it in action, check out how easy it is to apply sunscreen in this TikTok video
Promising review:
"Trust me, this is worth every penny! I am going to be completely honest, when I saw how long the shipping was going to take, I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids. I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The wait was 100% worth it!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving soooo much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin.
Also, my sister-in-law hates the feel of sunscreen on her hands, so this was perfect for her. My only regret is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone! THANK YOU!!" — Carmen
An inflatable lounge chair
"What a brilliant idea! This chair is super compact and lightweight, and EXTREMELY easy to inflate.
You don't need any pumps, and you don't need to blow it up with your breath, yet it inflates in a few seconds. All you have to do is spin your body 360 degrees once while holding the chair out. It really is that easy and it really works!
What's more, the chair holds the air in — no leaking — for days, and it is incredibly comfy!!!! I have a very bad back and almost no chairs are comfortable for me to sit on, but this chair is amazingly comfortable. It creates no pressure points you because it is filled with air. You can sit upright on it or lounge on it, depending on how much air you put in and where you place your tush.
I thought there had to be a catch, and that it would be difficult to fold up again and get back into the carrying case, but it wasn't. My only advice is to cut off the attached metal bottle opener, as that could hit someone and hurt them when you spin around to fill up the chair." — Elizabeth Schiff
A universal phone shade
Shadey Attachments
is a UK-based small business that came up with this idea after seeing people struggle to view their phone while lounging in the sun. The shades attaches to most mobile devices by suction and fans out to protect your face from UV rays. Promising review:
"I ordered this last-minute for Christmas holiday, and I can honestly say, I now can’t use my phone in the sun without it!
It took a second to get going and to realize you have to point it at the sun to put your face in the shade (also better for the wrinkles). It's literally the best thing ever for the sun." — Hayley Place
A portable car vacuum
"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" — Abigail
A water bottle holder
I own this bag and used it so much last spring and summer. It's the perfect accessory if you're heading out on a walk and want to make sure you have some water with you. The main pocket holds my Hydro Flask
I own this bag and used it so much last spring and summer. It's the perfect accessory if you're heading out on a walk and want to make sure you have some water with you. The main pocket holds my Hydro Flask perfectly and ensures that it doesn't tip or spill. The other pockets are super spacious and can hold a lot. I actually used the bag multiple times at music festivals because I was able to keep my phone, keys, and wallet in the outside pockets and have a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated in the heat. Reviewers say this is also super useful for commuting to the gym and even taking on vacation!Promising review:
"Now I can take my water bottle on my daily dog walks. I needed something that kept my hands free and this bag is perfect. There are so many pockets so I have a place for my hand sanitizer, hand lotion, phone, and doggy waste bags." — Alex L.
A pair of flowy shorts
Promising review:
"These shorts are so cute! I wanted them because I saw them on TikTok, and these are such a great price! I get compliments on them all the time, and they make a boring T-shirt look like a cute fit." — Savannah Coates
Black Girl sunscreen, which is designed to go on sheer
Promising review:
"I used to dread wearing sunscreen because of that horrible ashy cast it gave my brown skin. Now? I actually look forward to putting this stuff on. I love how moisturizing it is and that it is completely sheer.
What it is advertised to do it actually does. I layer this on top of my moisturizer. You do need to work it in a little bit but it absorbs into the skin nicely. To all my brown/Black ladies/fellas, what are you waiting for? Buy it!" — MD
A sand removal bag
See it in action on TikTok here
. Shakalo
is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. Thee soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.Promising review:
"We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week.
I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." — Gabbs Uresti
An adjustable mini belted pack
: "I love the spaciousness yet compactness of this cross body/ fanny. I saw it on TikTok and read all the reviews — it really does live up to the hype!!" — Amazon Customer
Some reusable water balloons
Promising review:
"The adults in this house love water balloons but not the mess….. plus with toddlers around, it didn’t quite make sense to have water balloons but we saw a random video on TikTok and HAD to find reusable water balloons to try out. These were the first ones we bought to try out, and WHOA we were blown away! Super easy to for the 2- and 3-year-old to use, which means more fun for all of us!! Do not think twice or continue with regular water balloons, you’ll waste precious time cleaning up and filling that could be used to make memories.
" — Taurus
An at-home slushy-making cup
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup
in action.Promising review:
"I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." — C. Warrick
A set of reusable waterproof silicone Nippies
Promising review:
"Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." — satisfied customerBuzzFeed Shopping Editor Natalie Brown says
: "Thanks to a sample sale, I got my hands on a gorgeous unlined silk dress last summer that I LOVED but absolutely could not
wear with a bra, not even a strapless one. Queue an Amazon search for pasties, because quite frankly I'm self-conscious about my nipples deciding to poke out while I'm wearing just a silk dress (and my boobs are the type that don't necessarily need support all of the time). There I found something even better than I expected: these self-adhesive silicone pasties called Nippies that are 100% invisible under clothes, so comfortable I barely notice I'm wearing them, and, at least so far, pretty darn reusable.
I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat.
They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
A Takeya cold brew maker
Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee!Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option), so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin Donuts, but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME. I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER.
All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid, screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E
A Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic
: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal.
This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available.
All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." — G. Massey
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A pack of DressWeights designed to prevent you from having a Marilyn Monroe moment
Dress Strong
is a woman-owned small business based in New York City. The weights are reusable and the adhesive on the back should last for about six uses (with proper care). Promising review:
"What an amazing invention! I had my bridesmaids use these for my destination wedding. I got married outside by a very windy gazebo and they worked like a charm. Highly recommend!" — kimberlyo143
A mosquito repellent built specifically to create a 15-foot zone free from pesky skeeters
Promising review:
"I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like citronella oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound.
We live in the South where mosquitoes are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable
! Definitely recommend." — Trusted Customer
A set of cup holders you can place in the sand or uneven dirt/grass
Promising review:
"These were so convenient for our recent beach trip. They hold your drink upright and sit well in the sand. It’s nice to be able to keep your cup or bottle free from sand. They are easy to clean and throw right in your beach bag. Definitely recommend!" — Andrea
A natural foot balm
This Maine-based small biz specializes in handmade natural skincare products including the foot balm, as well as serums, creams, and more.Promising review:
"Very cute and handy packing. It is like lip balm for your feet. I like how I don't have to use my fingers while applying this on my feet.
Generally most foot creams and balms come in jars, and putting them on my feet leaves my fingers oily, which then transfers onto my laptop or phone screen...ugghh. But this Hoof Healer is completely mess free. I have used it only twice till now, and I already notice a massive difference in my heels. Fully recommended
. Thank you so much, Kristin, for the beautiful product and phenomenal customer service. :D" — Shai
And a foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure
Promising review:
"AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product.
I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!
" — Kyla Jackson
A JBL portable speaker that's both waterproof and dust-proof
Promising review:
"This is an amazing speaker for traveling or going to the beach. It's portable, and you can hang it so it doesn't get dirty with sand or dust around you. It is very useful in hiking because it is light, which makes it easy to carry as you can see in the picture. The battery life is really good. I've used it three times and still doesn't need to charge, so it's about 10 hours of music.
I really liked the sound quality and my friends say that they liked it, too." — Tifanny Angulo
A chaise lounge chair with a hole for your face
Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable. Promising review:
"This is typically more then I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" — Keely Shay