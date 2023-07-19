A Dermatologist Recommends The Best Toners For Acne-Prone Skin

People who struggle with acne-prone skin (like myself) are constantly looking for skin care solutions. There isn’t a cleanser, serum, moisturizer or prescription cream I haven’t tried in an effort to keep blemishes at bay throughout my entire adult life. And despite my decades of research and experience, I recently realized there was one skin care product I hadn’t bothered to use since I was a teenager: a toner.
When I was a teenager in the early aughts, toners were vital, but I fell off my usage as an adult and was curious to see if they have any acne-fighting benefits that would make this product category worth another try. Dr. Divya Shokeen, a board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in Southern California, told HuffPost that toners were once considered necessary because you needed them to remove residue commonly left behind by cleansing bars — but thanks to improvements in skin care formulations, this is no longer the case. However, acne-prone skin can, in fact, benefit from certain toners.
Shokeen explained that “those with acne-prone skin should look for toners that contain ingredients like salicylic acid, which is effective in unclogging pores, glycolic acid and alpha-hydroxy acids, which can gently exfoliate the skin, or tea tree oil, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.” She added that “lactic and mandelic acids can also help to prepare the skin for other skin care products like serums and moisturizers.”
As with all skin care issues, Shokeen recommended consulting with a dermatologist to get a sense of your skin type and condition, and cautioned those with acne-prone skin to avoid toners that might have irritating or comedogenic ingredients. Be on the lookout for formulations that include alcohol, fragrances, menthol or sulfates ― all of which can lead to further breakouts and irritation.
Toners should be a refreshing part of your skin care routine that supports your overall goals and helps prep your skin for the rest of your products. Most can be used twice a day after cleansing, but those with higher percentages of active ingredients should be incorporated into your routine slowly and thoughtfully.
All in all, a trusty toner is an easy product to add to your acne-fighting arsenal. It’s a quick and easy step that can be popped into even the simplest skin care routine and make a big difference. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of Shokeen’s recommended toners along with some editors’ picks based on her preferred ingredients. They’re great for people with acne-prone skin looking to reduce blemishes and heal existing breakouts without having to resort to ultra-harsh ingredients or prescription-strength products.
COSRX AHA/BHA clarifying treatment toner
If you're struggling with blackheads along with acne breakouts, then Dr. Divya Shokeen
, a dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute, recommends trying out this popular Korean beauty brand. It combines both AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate, brighten, get oily skin under control and help to reduce breakouts. White willow bark acts as an effective anti-inflammatory and helps treat active acne breakouts, making this versatile and active ingredient-packed toner an unexpected powerhouse.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant
Recommended by Shokeen, this leave-on exfoliating toner is not for the faint of heart. It has a high percentage of salicylic acid that can help to slough away dead skin cells and unclog pores — it even has anti-aging benefits and can help to smooth out the look of wrinkles. It also uses green tea to soothe irritated skin and methylpropanediol to hydrate, so you don't have to worry about this powerful formula leaving your skin dryer than the desert.
Thayers rose petal and witch hazel facial toner with aloe vera
There's a good chance you've spotted this popular toner out in the wild — it's long been used to keep skin smooth, hydrated and balanced. But just because it's often found in health food stores doesn't mean it’s any less powerful. This toner's effective ingredients make it a Shokeen must-have, and it's especially great for teens and people in their early 20s who don't want to drop a lot of cash on a toner but want to see results. It's made with witch hazel and aloe vera, which work together to balance oily skin, keep it hydrated and smooth and neutralize bacteria.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar clarifying solution
Recommended by Shokeen, this toner features a medicated formula that includes salicylic acid that can help to unclog pores, get rid of excess oil and clean away daily skin gunk. It's gentle enough to use twice a day and won't clog pores or strip the skin of its natural moisture barrier.
PCA SKIN Nutrient toner
PCA Skin is one of those relatively under-the-radar brands that people with acne-prone skin need to familiarize themselves with immediately. I find its Blemish Control bar
to be an absolute lifesaver and am keen to try the Nutrient toner as well. It's made with those highly-coveted and recommended AHAs that can help to refine pores and keep them fresh and clear, while vitamins, enzymes and amino acids nourish the skin, so it's ready to receive the rest of your skin care products.
Dr. Jart+ Teatreement toner
This editor's pick is formulated with Shokeen-approved ingredient tea tree oil, which has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It's a purifying toner that can help to remove excess oil and grime from skin, helping to soothe redness, irritation and blemishes while also hydrating the skin.
Innisfree clarifying toner with bija seed oil
I wanted to include this toner from Innisfree because not only does it contain the Shokeen-endorsed acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid, but it also features glycerin, a hydrating compound that softens the skin and helps to lock in moisture. So often, people with acne think they need to dry out their skin to keep it as oil-free as possible and skimp on moisturizing ingredients — I've certainly been guilty of this myself. But balanced skin requires hydrating, nourishing ingredients; otherwise, they strip the natural moisture barrier. This toner splits the difference beautifully and has a low enough price point that it can be a great entryway for anyone looking to add a toner to their routine without breaking the bank.