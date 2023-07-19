A Dermatologist Recommends The Best Toners For Acne-Prone Skin

People who struggle with acne-prone skin (like myself) are constantly looking for skin care solutions. There isn’t a cleanser, serum, moisturizer or prescription cream I haven’t tried in an effort to keep blemishes at bay throughout my entire adult life. And despite my decades of research and experience, I recently realized there was one skin care product I hadn’t bothered to use since I was a teenager: a toner.

When I was a teenager in the early aughts, toners were vital, but I fell off my usage as an adult and was curious to see if they have any acne-fighting benefits that would make this product category worth another try. Dr. Divya Shokeen, a board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in Southern California, told HuffPost that toners were once considered necessary because you needed them to remove residue commonly left behind by cleansing bars — but thanks to improvements in skin care formulations, this is no longer the case. However, acne-prone skin can, in fact, benefit from certain toners.

Shokeen explained that “those with acne-prone skin should look for toners that contain ingredients like salicylic acid, which is effective in unclogging pores, glycolic acid and alpha-hydroxy acids, which can gently exfoliate the skin, or tea tree oil, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.” She added that “lactic and mandelic acids can also help to prepare the skin for other skin care products like serums and moisturizers.”

As with all skin care issues, Shokeen recommended consulting with a dermatologist to get a sense of your skin type and condition, and cautioned those with acne-prone skin to avoid toners that might have irritating or comedogenic ingredients. Be on the lookout for formulations that include alcohol, fragrances, menthol or sulfates ― all of which can lead to further breakouts and irritation.

Toners should be a refreshing part of your skin care routine that supports your overall goals and helps prep your skin for the rest of your products. Most can be used twice a day after cleansing, but those with higher percentages of active ingredients should be incorporated into your routine slowly and thoughtfully.

All in all, a trusty toner is an easy product to add to your acne-fighting arsenal. It’s a quick and easy step that can be popped into even the simplest skin care routine and make a big difference. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of Shokeen’s recommended toners along with some editors’ picks based on her preferred ingredients. They’re great for people with acne-prone skin looking to reduce blemishes and heal existing breakouts without having to resort to ultra-harsh ingredients or prescription-strength products.

