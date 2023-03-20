These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

No matter how many times my dentist preaches the importance of regular flossing for my dental health, it doesn’t feel like any less of a chore. Especially string flossing, which can be a dexterous feat that’s not as effective at removing plaque for some as it is for others.
Although traditional floss is a tried and true method widely recommended by dental professionals, many people have done away with the string and made the switch to water flossing devices.
Converts claim these electronic irrigators, which spray pressurized streams of water in between teeth, make reaching tough spots easier, are more comfortable to use and yield better results than the old-school method. And, according to the American Dental Association, they can also be great options for people with dental work, like permanent fixed bridges or braces, that make it difficult to floss the regular way. Water flossers with the ADA Seal can also help reduce gingivitis.
If you’ve always been curious about trying a water flosser for yourself or have been recommended one by your dentist, Amazon has a selection that covers a wide range of budgets and takes into consideration factors like countertop space, portability and flosser attachments. Plus, you can read why others stand by their purchase. Keep reading to see some of the highest-rated models available.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The ADA-approved Waterpik Aquarius flosser
Rating:
4.6 out of 5
Considered by many to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance
confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. Promising reviews: "
This little appliance is great! I was going to the dentist for my yearly check up and found I had some dental problems. I bought this and it changed everything for me. I now have healthier gums and my dentist is amazed at how much of an improvement my gums have made. This thing gets all the stuff out of my teeth that I have been missing. I highly recommend it to everyone!!!! Worth the investment on your dental health." — I am KW
"I bought this for my 83 year old father to help him continue his good dental hygiene. He has larger spaces between some of his teeth that makes flossing ineffective. The Waterpik enables him to remove any residue in combination with regular brushing. Very easy to operate and maintain." — Positive Thinker
A Waterpik cordless flosser
Rating:
4.4 out of 5
The second device on this list with an ADA Seal of Acceptance
, his cordless and much more portable version of the Waterpik Aquarius utilizes the same pulse-modulation technology and 360-degree tip rotation as its larger sibling. This rapid charging flosser is shower safe, has three cleaning modes to choose from and has an easy-fill reservoir.Promising review:
"Best purchase I've made in a long time. I have friends who have a Waterpik and always say how great they are. After my most recent visit to the dentist where they said it would be a good idea for me to get one, I did. What a difference! Flossing didn't get half the food particles that this device does. I am very happy with it. I got the portable rechargeable one because I don't have room in my bathroom for the regular one. But it works perfectly and I am really glad I did it. I'd like to keep my teeth as long as possible." — E. DeSantis
An electric toothbrush and flosser set
Ratings:
4.7 out of 5
While this and the two options below do not have the ADA seal of approval, they offer similar functionality and come highly rated by Amazon customers. One of the most economical options on this list, this set comes with a cordless water flosser and electric toothbrush along with four jet tips, two silicone tips and four replacement brush heads for the toothbrush. You can choose from six different cleaning modes on the flosser including soft, gum massage and point control for more targeted cleaning. Safe for in-shower use, both the flosser and the toothbrush offer up to four weeks of run time after just six hours of charging. Promising review:
"I recently bought this water flosser because I've been wanting to upgrade my normal routine. I have a permanent retainer on my bottom teeth, so I needed something that would make flossing easier. This product goes beyond that and leaves my mouth feeling fresh. It comes with different attachments as well as a toothbrush. I believe whether you like soft toothbrushes or hard ones, you'll like this because you're able to select the speed you like. Definitely worth it. Go buy it. Don't even think about it." — Yari Q
A multi-attachment smart oral irrigator
Ratings:
4.5 out of 5
This rechargeable and ergonomically-designed water flosser is great for travel or at-home use and promises four different pressurized water modes with a 360-degree rotating jet tip for maximum tooth coverage. The convenient USB charging provides up to 15 days of use after just a few hours plugged in.
Promising reviews:
"I've been using this for about a month now and I absolutely love this thing. The stream of water is powerful and power washes my gums very well. I don't leave standing water in it because that would just breed bacteria. But as far as I know it hasn't come on by itself. The battery charge lasts a long time. I used it in the shower so it doesn't matter if I get water everywhere. And I keep refilling it from the shower nozzle to clean my teeth and gums thoroughly. Great product!" — Leah
"So I have never left any type of review on Amazon before, but I have to review this for being so affordable. It actually does everything it says!! The water pressure is perfect and adjustable. I have bleeding gums and I’m hoping this will get the plaque that I can’t with regular flossing. I mixed some mouthwash in it with the water and my mouth feels so refreshed. I have a sensitive spot that I can't floss through because it hurts and this actually got that spot without pain!!! I’m so grateful!! Buy this!!" — Brittany
A corded water irrigator with brush attachment
Ratings:
4.3 out of 5 stars
This corded water flosser's most shining feature is its attachment selection, which includes everything from a tongue cleaner tip to a toothbrush tip to a periodontal tip that allows the water stream to target beneath the gum line. There are 10 adjustable pulsation pressure levels to choose from and the high-volume reservoir means you don't have to worry about running out of water while you're flossing.
Promising reviews:
"I was shopping for Waterpik, but could not find one on sale. This brand works great, has great water pressure, cleans between teeth really well, and comes with different attachments. Great value for the money. No need to spend 150+ dollars on anything else." — Monika V
"The adjustable water flow power is a plus. The water reservoir is large so there’s no hurrying to get through all of your teeth. The suction cups keep it in place on the counter. I have very little counter space in my bathroom but this fits in the corner by my outlet perfectly. I make sure to clean the unit once a month with white vinegar and empty out as much water as possible after each use. I’ve been using this daily for 3 months now. With so many options out there, I’m glad I chose this unit. Good value for the money. So far so good." — C. Souders