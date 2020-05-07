HuffPost Finds

25 Extravagant Robes To Feel Fancy Around The House

You'll want to slip into these silk, lace and floral robes that are chic and comfortable.

Here's to lounging in style.&nbsp;
In the last few weeks, you might have gone through all your sweatpants, college sweatshirts and concert tees a few times. Maybe you’ve even put on your old Soffe shorts for some nostalgia.

Loungewear and athleisure have become the norm for many people working from home. Bralettes are reigning over bras, biker shorts are becoming the next big thing and easy slip-on shoes are the go-to.

And with warm weather slowly trickling in, you might want to say goodbye to sweat-inducing sweats. If you’re looking to update your work-from-home wear or just need a pick-me-up, you might enjoy getting a little dressed up with a dressy robe.

We found the best robes that’ll make you feel a little extra fancy at home. You can throw these over a pajama set or even pair some of the dressier styles with flowy pants and a satin tank for a comfy work-from-home look.

Check out these 25 robes that you can lounge around in:

1
Lauren Ralph Lauren Signature Collection Satin Wrap Robe
Bloomingdale's
It comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $80 at Bloomingdale's.
2
Kat The Label Bonnie Robe
Revolve
It comes in sizes S/M and M/L. Find it for $79 at Revolve.
3
iCollection Antique Scalloped Lace Robe with Side Split Sleeves
Macy's
It comes in sizes S to XL. Find it for $42 at Macy's. It comes in plus sizes, too.
4
Flora Nikrooz Fiona Butter Knit Short Robe
Nordstrom
It comes in sizes XS to L. Find it on sale for $51 at Nordstrom.
5
Natori Duchess Floral Print Robe
Nordstrom Rack
It comes in sizes XS to M. Find it on sale for $65 at Nordstrom Rack.
6
ONE by New Friends Colony La Vida Kimono
Shopbop
It comes in sizes XS to L. Find it on sale for $110 at Shopbop.
7
Soma Cool Nights Embroidered Short Robe
Soma
It comes in sizes S/M to XXL. Find it for $88 at Soma.
8
Flora Nikrooz Victoria Charmeuse Robe
Bloomingdale's
It comes in sizes XS/S to XL. Find it for $48 at Bloomingdale's.
9
Soma Satin Short Robe
Soma
It comes in sizes S/M and L/XL. Find it for $73 at Soma.
10
PJ Savage Robe
Nordstrom
It comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $80 at Nordstrom.
11
Splendid Lace Robe
Anthropologie
It comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $88 at Anthropologie.
12
In Bloom By Jonquil Higher Love Lace Wrap
Nordstrom
It comes in sizes XS/S to XL. Find it for $44 at Nordstrom.
13
Plum Pretty Sugar Femme Robe Long
Plum Pretty Sugar
It comes in sizes XS/S to XL. Find it for $56 at Plum Pretty Sugar.
14
Plum Pretty Sugar Hibiscus Sweetheart Robe
Plum Pretty Sugar
It comes in sizes XS/S and M/L. Find it on sale for $40 at Plum Pretty Sugar.
15
Plum Pretty Sugar Flutter Frill Robe
Plum Pretty Sugar
It comes in sizes XS/S to XL. Find it for $45 at Plum Pretty Sugar.
16
Coquette Plus Size Satin Short Robe
Bare Necessities
It comes in one size only. Find it for $42 at Bare Necessities.
17
Frederick's Of Hollywood Aspen Satin & Lace Robe
Bare Necessities
It comes in sizes S and M. Find it for $78 at Bare Necessities.
18
Savage X Fenty Satin Wrap Pajama Top
Savage X Fenty
It comes in sizes M to 3X. Find it for $29 at Savage X Fenty.
19
Soma Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe
Soma
It comes in sizes S/M to XXL. Find it on sale for $120 at Soma.
20
Rya Collection Laguna Embroidered Robe
Anthropologie
It comes in sizes XS/S and M/L. Find it on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
21
Kate Spade New York Watercolor Rose Charmeuse Robe
Bare Necessities
It comes in sizes M and L/XL. Find it for $88 at Bare Necessities.
22
Yumi Kim Dream Lover Robe
Shopbop
It comes in sizes XS to M. Find it on sale for $48 at Shopbop.
23
Charter Club Plus Size Cotton Floral-Print Long Wrap Robe
Macy's
It comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Find it for $60 at Macy's.
24
Refinery29 Connie Print Woven Robe
Nordstrom
It comes in sizes XS to L/XL. Find it on sale for $52 at Nordstrom.
25
Flora by Flora Nikrooz Plus Size Lace-Trim Wrap Robe
Macy's
It comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Find it for $48 at Macy's.
