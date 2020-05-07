HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Here's to lounging in style.

In the last few weeks, you might have gone through all your sweatpants, college sweatshirts and concert tees a few times. Maybe you’ve even put on your old Soffe shorts for some nostalgia.

And with warm weather slowly trickling in, you might want to say goodbye to sweat-inducing sweats. If you’re looking to update your work-from-home wear or just need a pick-me-up, you might enjoy getting a little dressed up with a dressy robe.

We found the best robes that’ll make you feel a little extra fancy at home. You can throw these over a pajama set or even pair some of the dressier styles with flowy pants and a satin tank for a comfy work-from-home look.