Beyoncé Fans Heartbroken After Pittsburgh Concert Is Canceled

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh are inconsolable after getting word that her Aug. 3 show at Acrisure Stadium had been canceled.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the Renaissance World Tour will not be taking place,” a statement from the stadium released Wednesday said, adding that ticket refunds would be available.

Advertisement

Two September shows in Seattle and Kansas City were rescheduled, with both locations also citing “production logistics and scheduling issues” as the reasons. Seattle’s was moved to the next day and Kansas City’s was changed to a couple of weeks later.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey joined fans in their disappointment in a tweet on Wednesday, telling the public, “We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments.”

Offering a glimmer of hope, the statement said, “We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere online, members of the Bey Hive channeled their frustration into memes.

“Beyoncé Renaissance tour news got the Pittsburgh chapter of the beyhive in shambles,” someone tweeted.

“Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by @beyonce canceling her Pittsburgh show,” another person posted.

Beyoncé performs in Warsaw, Poland, on June 28. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood via Getty Images

“I’m grieving that @Beyonce canceled the Pittsburgh concert,” one more wrote. “Those tickets prices (and seat location) were top tier.”

Others were upset that Queen Bey didn’t share the news herself, with another fan saying, “Fuck this I feel so bad for pittsburgh hive but also beyonce needs to actually address fans instead of letting the sellers and stadiums do her dirty work smh.”

Advertisement

Beyoncé’s next tour stops are still on the calendar. She’s set to play Toronto on July 8 and 9 and after that will return to the United States with a date in Philadelphia on July 12.

See some of the best reactions below:

Beyoncé Renaissance tour news got the Pittsburgh chapter of the beyhive in shambles — Maleek (@AllHRT_NoHeight) July 5, 2023

Pittsburgh — we are deeply disappointed in the news that Beyoncé has canceled her performance on August 3. We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/MIgiJJh5u1 — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) July 5, 2023

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by @beyonce canceling her Pittsburgh show 🙋🏼♀️ — Riss™ (@m_nicole_) July 5, 2023

Every Beyoncé fan in Pittsburgh right now 😂😂 https://t.co/Mdd657foRm pic.twitter.com/9mvW60tTKK — RICKY BOBBY (@_Gator_Jones) July 5, 2023

Advertisement

My heart’s shattered. I can’t believe Beyoncé’s Pittsburgh date was canceled — Jocelyn (@jocelynraes) July 5, 2023

I’m grieving that @Beyonce canceled the Pittsburgh concert. Those tickets prices (and seat location) were top tier. pic.twitter.com/AlXEp3rnBY — Erika Noelle (@enc_erika) July 5, 2023

I would be devastated if Beyoncé canceled her show in the city I’m seeing her in. Poor Pittsburgh — Dr. Psych, M.D. (@babiboi1028) July 5, 2023

beyoncé not coming to pittsburgh anymore 😐 pic.twitter.com/6lclCsAH6O — dazzler (@demetria_ejw) July 5, 2023