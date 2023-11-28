Tina Knowles Slams 'Ignorant' Comments About Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Premiere Look

Tina Knowles is firing back at people who have accused her daughter Beyoncé of lightening her skin, after photos of the singer at the world premiere of her “Renaissance” film were shared online.
Knowles, a fashion designer and philanthropist, took to social media on Tuesday to slam “ignorant” comments she saw from internet users who suggested that her daughter had altered her looks to appear white.
Beyoncé wore a shimmery Versace gown and matching silver gloves to the Los Angeles premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” on Saturday. She rocked the look with long platinum hair. (See photos of her outfit here.)
“She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” Knowles wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured video clips of Beyoncé and audio of her song “Brown Skin Girl.”
“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy,” Knowles continued. “Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown.”
Knowles then said that TMZ had reached out to Beyoncé’s hairstylist for comment on some of the backlash to her premiere look.
“This white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness,” she said about the inquiry from TMZ, adding that it made her “blood boil.”
Knowles also pointed out that Black female entertainers often style their hair in platinum colors, suggesting that this doesn’t mean they aren’t proud of their Blackness.
“What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days,” she wrote.
The fashion designer accused her daughter’s detractors of perpetuating racism and sexism, adding that she’s “sick and tired” of people criticizing Beyoncé.
Knowles later acknowledged that her lengthy public message would likely make her notoriously private daughter “pissed.”
“This girl [Beyoncé] minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can,” the mother said. “She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”
Beyoncé notably showcased disco-inspired color themes in the wardrobe and set design for her Renaissance World Tour. Fans attended tour stops decked out in silver and chrome outfits as well, per the request of the “Break My Soul” singer.
In August, Beyoncé had asked concertgoers to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” ahead of her Sept. 4 birthday.
“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night,” she wrote in an Instagram story at the time. “Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”
“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which is set to hit theaters Dec. 1, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé’s journey throughout the Renaissance World Tour, which ran from May to October.
Her “Renaissance” album and tour were celebrated for paying homage to Black queer communities, as well as dance music and ballroom culture.