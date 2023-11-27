Beyoncé Reveals How Blue Ivy's Reaction To Negativity Surprised Her On Tour

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Beyoncé was reportedly “dismayed” after finding out that her daughter Blue Ivy knew about criticism of her choreography on the Renaissance World Tour.

The singer’s new movie — “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” — details how the 11-year-old was set to have a “one-off” performance on the tour before she frequently appeared among dancers on the road, The New York Times reported.

But her mother wasn’t initially convinced of letting her daughter dance on the tour.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” she said in the film, according to The New York Times.

Beyoncé, after eventually giving the OK, found out that her daughter read social media comments “that criticized her lackluster moves.”

“But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops,” the Times added.

Blue Ivy surprised fans back in May when she took the stage with the singer in Paris, a performance that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, applauded on social media at the time.

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night. There were almost 70,000 people in that audience,” Knowles-Lawson wrote of her granddaughter.

“She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months. She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it.”

