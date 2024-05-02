Biden Ad Highlights Trump’s Post-Roe Plan To Prosecute Pregnant People

A new Biden-Harris campaign ad highlights what the future could hold for women and people with the capacity for pregnancy if Donald Trump wins the presidency in November.
The one-minute ad centers on Trump’s recent comments that he wants to leave abortion rights to the states, and he’s fine with those states monitoring pregnant women so they don’t get abortions. The ad features Dr. Austin Dennard, an OB-GYN from Texas, who was forced to leave the state to get abortion care after she was given a fatal fetal diagnosis.
“If Donald Trump is elected, that is the end of a woman’s right to choose,” Dennard tells the camera. “There will be no place to turn. We could lose our rights in every state, even the ones where abortion is currently legal. And that means every woman in every state is at risk.”
The seven-figure ad buy will run on the two-year anniversary of the leaked draft decision that revealed the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad will run in battleground states across the country, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.
“Over the last two years, we’ve seen a health care crisis unfold for women because of what Donald Trump did as president. If he’s reelected, he’ll make things even worse,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, said in a statement.
“He’s saying he approves of states surveilling, monitoring, prosecuting, and punishing women for receiving reproductive care,” she said. “Our campaign will continue to relentlessly remind voters every single day about the very real and horrifying stakes for women this November if Trump has his way.”
The president’s campaign for reelection has centered abortion, with Biden promising to restore federal abortion protections if he stays in the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris is still on her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” campaign tour, and recently spoke in Florida after the state’s six-week abortion ban went into effect on Wednesday. Last month, Harris was in Arizona after the state Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 near-total abortion ban can take effect.
Biden criticized Trump’s comments around prosecuting women seeking abortion care in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “There seems to be no limit to how invasive Trump would let the state be,” Biden says. “This should be a decision between a woman and her doctor, and the government should get out of people’s lives.”