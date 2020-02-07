Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Defending Him

“Yes, we talked about that court case because that court case has also come up. And I wanted to get Lisa’s take on it as a friend who knew him well,” King said.

Cosby, in his tweets, conflated himself with Michael Jackson and Bryant, suggesting that Winfrey, King and others had agendas for “fame, ratings and/or money” in their attempts to tear them down.

Cosby’s name was trending on Thursday, as many Twitter users noted to Snoop Dogg that citing a man convicted of sexual assault in order to defend Bryant was not achieving his intended purpose.